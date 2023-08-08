Trade Proposal Lands Mavericks Former 3-Time All-Star Teammate of Kyrie Irving

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks landing a former three-time All-Star teammate of Kyrie Irving.

Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood to the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons. This would be a sign-and-trade deal since Wood is an unrestricted free agent.

“This deal could potentially end up working out well for both teams,” Tran wrote. “The Mavericks would essentially be taking a flyer on Simmons to try and improve their defense and overall talent level. Even if things don’t work out, his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, so they can possibly trade him later on to a team that wants salary relief.”

Irving and Simmons were teammates on the Nets before Irving requested a trade and was sent to the Mavericks last season. Simmons appeared in just 42 games last season due to knee and back issues. He averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6% from the field.

Simmons has career averages of 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers and Nets. He won the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Award and made three All-Star teams, one All-NBA team and two All-Defensive teams with the Sixers.

However, Simmons has made only five 3-pointers in the NBA. The LSU product signed a five-year, $177.2 million maximum rookie contract extension with the Sixers in 2019. The 27-year-old Simmons will make $37.9 million next season.

Ben Simmons’ Agent Breaks Silence on Star’s Health

Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, told Sirus XM NBA Radio on July 27 that his client is 100% healthy.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the Sixers in the blockbuster James Harden trade during the 2021-22 season. Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a holdout and back injury.

Lee thinks Simmons is a “basketball savant.”

"The expectation is that, you know, he'll be able to start the season". Ben Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and gave an update on his client. pic.twitter.com/8TISFhQs9C — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 27, 2023

Simmons is a gifted passer and defender, which is why Tran believes the Mavericks should take a risk and acquire the lefty.

“Defense is clearly their weakness as of right now, which is why they drafted a rim protector in Dereck Lively in the draft,” Tran wrote. “Adding Simmons would also give them the option of going small with him at the center. Jason Kidd is a defensive-minded coach, so he would definitely welcome a player like Simmons, who has been in the DPOY conversation in the past.

“In theory, the Mavericks are the perfect place for Simmons to revive his career. They have two elite scorers in Luka Doncic and Irving, and there would be no pressure on Simmons to score. Both stars are also solid 3PT shooters, which means they could space the floor for Simmons. On top of that, the team has other elite shooters, which would take advantage of Simmons’ passing and slashing ability.”

Ben Simmons Is ‘As Healthy As He Has Ever Been’

Marc J. Spears of ESPN spoke to someone close to Simmons and the source said Simmons “is as healthy as he has ever been” since his final season with the Sixers, which was in 2020-21.

“I would say he’s in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly,” the source close to Simmons told Spears on June 26. “Brooklyn has been incredibly supportive and the plan is for him to be the Nets’ point guard and primary ballhandler this coming season. The expectation is he will fully resume his career at the level he has [played at] prior to leaving Philadelphia.”

The Mavericks could potentially start Luka Doncic, Irving, Ben Simmons, Grant Williams and Dwight Powell next season if the front office traded for Simmons.