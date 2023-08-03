Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Mavericks 7-Time All-Star

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks landing a seven-time All-Star.

Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, JaVale McGee, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade.

“Finally, the Mavericks will create a Big Three to dominate the Western Conference with this deal which is completely unrealistic,” Bitar wrote. “Lillard’s scoring ability, playmaking skills, and experience in high-pressure situations would provide Dallas with a reliable go-to option and an elite playmaker to complement their star players. Lillard’s mentality to excel in clutch moments would also alleviate some of the offensive burdens on Luka Doncic, creating a potent and versatile offensive attack.”

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season for the Blazers while shooting 46.3% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc and 91.4% from the free-throw line. He will make $46.6 million next season. The 33-year-old signed a two-year, $121.8 million extension with Portland in July 2022.

The Mavericks could compete for a championship if Lillard was positioned alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. It will be intriguing to see if Dallas makes any kind of push to acquire Lillard, who has career averages of 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Mavericks Insider Reveals NBA Trade Intel on Tim Hardaway Jr.

While the Mavericks could still trade Hardaway Jr. before the 2023-24 season starts, Tim Cato of The Athletic thinks the shooting guard could remain in Dallas for a little while longer.

“The Mavericks really believed they would move him this summer, and they still might,” Cato wrote. “I’m not as confident about that as I was entering this summer; I’m now maybe at 51/49 that he’s traded before training camp, although much more certain he’s moved at some point this season. Seth Curry’s addition and Hardy’s need for minutes — it’s possible I feel more strongly about that need than the coaching staff, but we’ll see — really leaves no room for Hardaway, but he’s is still better than both of them. He would and should get minutes over them if he’s on the team next season.”

Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $75 million deal with the Mavericks in August 2021. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.1% from the floor, 38.5% from 3 and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 71 games. The Michigan product will make $17.9 million next season.

The 31-year-old Hardaway Jr. has career averages of 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Mavericks.

Mavericks ‘Would Love’ to Acquire Hawks’ Clint Capela: Report

The Mavericks, who missed the play-in tournament last season despite having Doncic and Irving, “would love” to acquire Clint Capela from the Hawks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Capela is on the trade block, according to Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, and the Mavericks are interested in pairing the center with Doncic and Irving, both of whom are excellent passers in the pick-and-roll sets.

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done,” Stein said on his podcast. “Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love it if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks.

“But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade, and then that team makes Capela available?”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% overall. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $45.5 million extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets in 2014-15, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.