Mavericks Trade Pitch Ships Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green for $142 Million Star

A new trade pitch has the Dallas Mavericks trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green for a $142 million star.

Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed the following trade between the Mavericks and Detroit Pistons on August 17:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit Pistons Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, 2025 Second-Round Pick (TOR), 2028 Second-Round Pick (MIA)

Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season for the Pistons while shooting 48.8% from the field, 41.1% from 3 and 88.4% from the free-throw line. He signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October 2022. The veteran small forward will have made over $142 million in his NBA career once his current contract ends.

Bogdanovic has career averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Pistons.

“There is no doubt that Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3PT shooting and scoring could help bring the Dallas Mavericks to the next level,” Tran wrote. “Though they have a good squad right now, adding another elite piece can help them win a championship, which is ultimately the goal while Luka Doncic is on the roster.”

Mavericks Have Talked to Pistons About Bojan Bogdanovic

The Mavericks and Pistons renewed conversations about a Bogdanovic trade in July, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

“Late last week, multiple league sources said that the Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanović trade,” Cato wrote. “Dallas had previously considered trading for Bogdanović at last season’s deadline, but Detroit’s asking price of a first-round pick was considered too high for the Dallas front office.

“League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.)”

The Mavericks went 38-44 last season. They missed the playoffs despite having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Josh Green’s Future With Mavericks Receives Massive Update

If the Mavericks don’t trade Green, they could sign him to an extension. Dallas has “opened initial talks on a contract extension” with Green, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Green will become a restricted free agent next summer if he and the Mavericks don’t agree to a rookie scale extension by October 23.

The Mavericks have opened initial talks on a contract extension with Josh Green, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, with an Oct. 23 deadline to seal a deal.@JoshBGreen told @OlgunUluc earlier this week he hopes to re-sign with Dallas. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/nO2TBF4Jj2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 16, 2023

Green appeared in 60 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 53.7% from the floor, 40.2% from beyond the arc and 72.3% from the free-throw line.

Green has career averages of 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 166 games with the Mavericks. Dallas drafted him with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Arizona. The Mavericks are 91-75 when Green plays, per StatMuse.

Green will make $4.8 million next season. He signed a four-year, $13.6 million rookie contract with the Mavericks in November 2020.