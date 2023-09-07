Bold Proposed Trade Lands Mavericks $45 Million Rebounding Champ

On August 30, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report published a column titled “Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team’s Worst Contract.” In the story, Buckley proposed that the Dallas Mavericks trade Richaun Holmes, Josh Green and a 2025 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Clint Capela.

“The Mavericks have surfaced in Capela trade talks, and while the Hawks might prefer using their center in a three-team swap bringing Pascal Siakam to town, a two-team deal between Atlanta and Dallas is the simplest path,” Buckley wrote. “Since Capela might be a pinch overpaid, the Hawks shouldn’t expect a fortune on the trade market. Still, they’d get a three-and-D wing with room to grow his game in Green, a future second from a franchise with uncertainty over its long-term outlook and a serviceable backup big in Holmes. It would also open up the addition-by-subtraction scenario of clearing the biggest obstacle in front of Okongwu.”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the field. He signed a two-year, $45.5 million extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

The 29-year-old Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets and led the league in rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Christian Wood Breaks Silence on Joining Lakers, Takes Shots at Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Christian Wood on September 6 and the former Mavericks big man is excited to play for the LakeShow.

In a statement to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Wood spoke about joining the Lakers. He also called out the Mavericks.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Laker,” Wood said. “I know we can win a championship. Communication with a coach is a big key. Coach (Darvin) Ham and I go back to our Milwaukee days and we’ve had great conversations every day about this opportunity. He believes in me and told me I’ll be playing a big role and knows what I can do. I’m looking forward to this and fasure motivated after what Dallas did.”

Wood appeared in 67 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51.5% from the floor, 37.6% from 3 and 77.2% from the foul line.

The Mavericks didn’t make an offer to Wood once free agency started after acquiring him from the Rockets in the summer of 2022.

Wood has career averages of 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Rockets and Mavericks.

Luka Doncic’s Teammate States Mavericks Star Is ‘Really Taking Care of His Body’

According to Luka Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Mike Tobey, the Mavericks superstar is “really taking care of his body” and has improved his nutrition this summer.

Doncic looked noticeably slimmer while playing for Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested,” Tobey said, via Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net. “He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he’s in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused.”