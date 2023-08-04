NBA Analyst Believes Mavericks’ Luka Doncic ‘Already Needs a Trade’

One NBA analyst believes Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic “already needs a trade.”

In an August 4 column called “Young NBA Stars Under 25 Who Already Need a Trade,” Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote about how Doncic may need to get traded by the Mavericks.

After Dallas missed the play-in tournament last season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on April 8 that the Mavericks had “some degree of fear that Doncic could request a trade as soon as the summer of 2024.”

“Doncic may not need that long to conclude that Dallas has not—and will not—raise its ceiling high enough to give him a realistic shot at winning it all,” Buckley wrote. “The Mavericks had a busy summer—drafting Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, re-signing Kyrie Irving, acquiring Richaun Holmes and adding Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and Dante Exum—but where’s the move that morphs them from a 44-loss team to a top-tier contender? Keeping Irving is the most significant transaction of the lot, yet Dallas nose-dived to a 9-18 finish once he debuted on Feb. 8.

“If the Mavs can’t contend with this group, how do they plan on raising their ceiling? Trading for an impact player is a possibility in theory, but they’re already down two first-round picks (top-10 protected in 2024 and unprotected in 2029, plus a 2030 pick swap) and aren’t swimming in high-end prospects, so what’s the centerpiece for this hypothetical exchange?

“Doncic, a nightly source of 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists this past season, is good enough to lead a championship run. He just needs to find a roster capable of running along with him.”

Doncic signed a five-year, $215.2 million designated rookie extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. Dallas made the Western Conference Finals in 2022 but went only 38-44 last season. During his end-of-the-season press conference, Doncic told Mavericks reporters he was “happy” in Dallas, but he also admitted that “something’s got to change.”

“Something’s got to change for sure,” Doncic said on April 10. “I mean, last year we went to Western Conference finals. We were having fun. I always talk about the chemistry we had. It was great. But something’s got to change for sure.”

Mavericks Spoke With Luka Doncic About His Weight: Report

The Mavericks have talked with Doncic about dropping his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic. Doncic was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.”

A four-time All-Star, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line. The 24-year-old recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 starts.

‘No Concerns’ for Luka Doncic After He Banged Knees During Slovenia Game: Report

There are “no concerns” for Doncic, who banged knees during a Slovenia-Greece game on August 4, according to MacMahon.

Doncic didn’t play in the second half out of precaution since it was an exhibition game.

“No concerns,” source tells ESPN after Luka Doncic banged knees during Slovenia’s exhibition loss to Greece today. Doncic exited early as a precaution. https://t.co/IzKIjwZvOb — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 4, 2023

Doncic was named the Slovenian national team captain for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.