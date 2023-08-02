Mavericks Insider Reveals Massive NBA Trade Intel on Tim Hardaway Jr.

While the Dallas Mavericks may still trade Tim Hardaway Jr. before the 2023-24 season starts, Tim Cato of The Athletic believes the shooting guard could remain in Dallas for a little while longer.

“The Mavericks really believed they would move him this summer, and they still might,” Cato wrote. “I’m not as confident about that as I was entering this summer; I’m now maybe at 51/49 that he’s traded before training camp, although much more certain he’s moved at some point this season. Seth Curry’s addition and Hardy’s need for minutes — it’s possible I feel more strongly about that need than the coaching staff, but we’ll see — really leaves no room for Hardaway, but he’s is still better than both of them. He would and should get minutes over them if he’s on the team next season.”

Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks in August 2021. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.1% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 71 games. The Michigan product will make $17.9 million next season.

The 31-year-old Hardaway Jr. has career averages of 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Mavericks.

Mavericks ‘Would Love’ to Acquire Hawks’ Clint Capela: Report

The Mavericks, who missed the play-in tournament last season, “would love” to acquire Clint Capela from the Hawks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Capela is on the trade block, according to Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, and the Mavericks are interested in pairing the center with All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, both of whom are exceptional passers in the pick-and-roll game.

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done,” Stein said on his podcast. “Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love it if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks.

“But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade, and then that team makes Capela available?”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the floor. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $45.5 million extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets in 2014-15, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Mavericks Are Not Interested in Jaylen Nowell: Report

The Mavericks are not interested in signing Jaylen Nowell, according to Stein.

Nowell is an unrestricted free agent. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“I know there were some recent reports that Jaylen Nowell from Minnesota is a potential target,” Stein said on his podcast. “I was actually told the Mavericks are not really in that race at this point. So to this point, I would scratch Nowell as a target for the Mavericks, at least that was that’s what I was told yesterday.”

Nowell appeared in 65 games for the Timberwolves last season. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.8% overall, 28.9% from 3 and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

The 24-year-old Nowell has career averages of 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 184 games with the Timberwolves. He was the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Washington.