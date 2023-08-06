Mavericks Predicted to ‘Shock the NBA’ Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks have been predicted to “shock the NBA” next season by an NBA analyst.

In an August 4 column called “6 Teams That Can Really Shock the NBA In 2023-24,” Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote that believes the Mavericks “have a chance to be extremely dangerous” next season.

“The Dallas Mavericks were one of 2022-23’s biggest disappointments, and their late-season tank job was so obvious and flagrant that it cost them a $750,000 fine,” Bailey wrote. “This summer, though, they re-signed Kyrie Irving, added one of the best shooters of all time in Seth Curry, signed one of Europe’s most dynamic guards in Dante Exum and essentially replaced Reggie Bullock with Grant Williams. Add all that to Luka Dončić, and it’s easy to imagine the Mavericks being among the league leaders in the difference of wins between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“Last season, Dallas was plus-4.6 points per 100 possessions (with a 94th-percentile offense) when Dončić and Irving were both on the floor, and they now have a deeper and more versatile supporting cast around them. That may not be enough to vault them from out of the playoffs to title contention, but Dončić is just over a year removed from a conference finals appearance. And Irving has plenty of postseason heroics of his own. The Mavs have a chance to be extremely dangerous.”

The Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Seth Curry and Dante Exum and acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics in a sign-and-trade deal this summer. Dallas won just 38 games last season despite having Irving and Luka Doncic. The team didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

Mavericks Spoke With Luka Doncic About His Weight: Report

The Mavericks have spoken with Doncic about dropping his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic. Doncic, one of the best players in the NBA, was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.”

A four-time All-Star, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line. The 24-year-old superstar recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 starts.

Doncic has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists with the Mavericks. Dallas is 181-149 with Doncic in the lineup, per StatMuse.

Mavericks Want Hawks Center Clint Capela: Report

The Mavericks “would love” to acquire Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Capela is on the trade block, per Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, and the Mavericks are interested in pairing the center with Doncic and Irving.

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done,” Stein said on his podcast. “Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love it if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks.

“But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade, and then that team makes Capela available?”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the field. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $45.5 million contract extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.