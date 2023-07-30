Mavericks’ Level of Interest in Adding Timberwolves Player Revealed

The Dallas Mavericks are not interested in signing Jaylen Nowell, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Nowell is an unrestricted free agent. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“I know there were some recent reports that Jaylen Nowell from Minnesota is a potential target,” Stein said on his podcast. “I was actually told the Mavericks are not really in that race at this point. So to this point, I would scratch Nowell as a target for the Mavericks, at least that was that’s what I was told yesterday.”

Nowell appeared in 65 games for the Timberwolves last season. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field, 28.9% from beyond the arc and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

The 24-year-old Nowell has career averages of 9.1 points, 2.2 boards and 1.9 assists in 184 games with the Timberwolves. He was the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.

Mavericks Still Interested in Trading for Hawks’ Clint Capela

The Mavericks remain interested in trading for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, according to Stein.

Capela is on the trade block, according to Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, and the Mavericks are very interested in pairing the big man with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done,” Stein said on his podcast. “Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love it if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks.

“But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade, and then that team makes Capela available?”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the field. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $45.5 million contract extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Mavericks Spoke With Luka Doncic About Weight

The Mavericks have talked with Luka Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Doncic, 24, was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

“Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Doncic more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. The four-time All-Star recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.