Proposed Trade Sends Raptors’ OG Anunoby to Mavericks

A new NBA trade proposal would send Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby to the Dallas Mavericks.

On October 16, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed the following trade idea between the Mavericks and Raptors:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Josh Green, G Jaden Hardy, C Richaun Holmes, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected)

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors last season. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field, 38.7% from beyond the arc and 83.8% from the free-throw line.

Swartz believes Anunoby would be a great fit on the Mavericks next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“Anunoby would be the perfect piece to elevate the Mavs back into a playoff lock, one of the NBA’s premier defenders who would complement the offensive brilliance of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving,” Swartz wrote in his NBA trade rumors column. “The 26-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and led the NBA with 1.9 steals per game, all while making 40.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes. This number climbed to 41.5 percent on wide-open threes (closest defender six or more feet away), opportunities he should have far more often while defenses focus on this All-Star backcourt in Dallas.”

NBA Trade Rumors: OG Anunoby Looking for Greater Ball-Handling Opportunities

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on September 22 that Anunoby “is looking for greater ball-handling opportunities that can result in a commensurate salary increase.”

Anunoby, who won the 2019 title with the Raptors, signed a four-year, $72 million rookie contract extension in December 2020 and is eligible to sign a four-year, $116 million extension with Toronto right now.

Anunoby has career NBA averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The Mavericks, who missed the playoffs last season, could start Doncic, Irving, Grant Williams, Anunoby and Dwight Powell if Dallas’ front office figured out a way to acquire Anunoby from Toronto.

Kyrie Irving Recruited Grant Williams to Mavericks

Irving told NBA reporters at Mavericks media day on September 29 that he recruited Williams to play in Dallas.

In July, Williams signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.

“Grant was one of those guys I mentioned [to the front office],” Irving told NBA reporters. “He was a big piece in those Boston series when we played at Brooklyn. He made it difficult for us. He wasn’t the only one, obviously, but he was doing the intangibles out there. And I think he was looking for a bigger role somewhere else. I can’t knock a guy for wanting to try and be more in this league. Coming here and getting the deal that he did, I was proud of him.”

Williams appeared in 79 games for the Celtics last season. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the floor, 39.5% from 3 and 77.0% from the free-throw line.

The 24-year-old Williams has career NBA averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Mavericks, who missed the playoffs last season, needed more win-now players around Irving and Doncic and Williams fits that bill.

The Celtics went 181-107 with Williams in the lineup from 2019-20 to 2022-23.