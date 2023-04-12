Nico Harrison Issues Decisive Statement on Jason Kidd’s Mavericks Future

Dallas Mavericks fans had it out for head coach Jason Kidd this season. Many blamed the team’s shortcomings on Kidd, as the Mavs watched their postseason hopes evaporate. Towards the end of the season, there was plenty of speculation about Kidd’s future in Dallas.

Well, on Tuesday, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison spoke to reporters and cleared the air about the Hall-of-Fame point guard’s future as head coach.

“Listen, Jason Kidd’s our coach. If you look at what we did last year no one was like, ‘hey is Jason Kidd the coach?'” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “I think J-Kidd is the same coach that brought us to the Western Conference Finals, but when you don’t reach your goals everybody has to be evaluated. I need to be evaluated, Jason Kidd… we have to sit down and say ‘what could we have done better?’”

Harrison also sympathized with the frustrations of many Mavs fans, who may have had high hopes for this season’s squad.

“They should be frustrated. I’m frustrated.” he said. “I feel for them, and the only confidence I can give them is we’re going to evaluate everything, and we’re not going to be in this position again.”

Nico Harrison is Optimistic About Mavs Retaining Kyrie Irving

Another looming question ahead of Harrison’s availability was the impending free agency of star guard Kyrie Irving. Ahead of this season’s trade deadline, the front office landed Irving in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

After the trade, Dallas finished the season winning just 9-of-27 games, leading to them slipping from the fourth seed to all the way to 11th place and out of the postseason.

Though Irving was around for the disaster finish to the year, Harrison remains optimistic that he’ll re-sign this summer.

“I think the things he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted, and allowed to be himself. I think those are the things he’s said kind of consistently, and that gives me the optimism that he wants to be here,” Harrison explained.

Luka Doncic Discusses Kyrie Irving, Rumors of Mavs Exit

Irving’s star backcourt partner, Luka Doncic, recently fielded questions from the media, following Dallas’ regular-season finale.

He first sounded off on the 31-year-old star, explaining that he feels that the two fit well together.

“I mean, yeah. I think it’s a great fit,” he said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube Channel. “Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we’re having, but you know, like I said, chemistry and relationships take time. I wish he can still be here. I mean, he is a great player. He just wants peace and is a great person, and you can talk to him normally. Nothing that was said before — I didn’t know because I didn’t know him, but it wasn’t true.”

Doncic later dismissed the rumors that he would request a trade if things don’t improve ,after next season.

“I saw the report. I don’t know who, somebody said that I was going to request a trade. It was funny because I didn’t know that was true. I didn’t say it.” What if things don’t improve?: “I’m happy here. There’s nothing to worry [about].” Doncic continued.