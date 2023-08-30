Proposed ‘Blockbuster’ Trade Lands Mavericks 2-Time All-Star & NBA Champion

One NBA writer is proposing that the Dallas Mavericks acquire a two-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade.

On August 29, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed the following trade idea between the Mavericks and Toronto Raptors:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood (Sign-And-Trade), Josh Green, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 2027 First-Round Pick (DAL)

Siakam appeared in 71 games for the Raptors last season. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field, 32.4% from beyond the arc and 77.4% from the free-throw line.

The 29-year-old Siakam has career NBA averages of 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He won the 2018-19 Most Improved Player of the Year Award and helped the Raptors win the 2019 championship over the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Siakam signed a four-year, $136 million rookie contract extension with the Raptors in October 2019. He’ll make $37.9 million next season and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024 if he doesn’t sign an extension before free agency starts in June 2024.

The Mavericks ‘Get the Perfect No. 3 Option in Pascal Siakam’

Tran believes Siakam would be a terrific third offensive option for the Mavericks behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas could benefit from adding another star since the team won only 38 games last season.

“There is no doubt that Siakam is the modern forward that a lot of teams would love to have,” Tran wrote. “He is a fantastic slasher, can work in the post, and is a solid playmaker. There are also times when he can stretch the floor as well. Defensively, he can comfortably guard 1 through 4, and depending on the matchup, Siakam can guard some centers as well.

“In 2019, Siakam won a championship as the No. 2 scoring option on the Raptors. He knows what it takes to win, and this version of Siakam is far better than the one from the 2018-19 season. As a No. 3 option, Siakam would be a luxury. Next to two elite scorers like Doncic and Irving, Siakam could focus on defense, rebounding, and playmaking. At this point, it is fair to say that Siakam can’t be the No. 1 option on a championship team, but he could easily play a role on a ring squad as a supporting star.”

Raptors Predicted to Trade Pascal Siakam

One NBA writer believes the Raptors will trade Siakam next season. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report thinks Siakam will be traded if the Raptors are “hovering in or around the bottom third of the East.”

“So, if Toronto is hovering in or around the bottom third of the East as the trade deadline approaches, it should (and probably will) explore the value of Siakam,” Bailey wrote on August 24. “As a third or fourth option, he can still move the needle the way he did for the 2019 championship-winning Raptors, but he’s a little over-extended in his current role (2018-19 was the last time he posted above-average scoring efficiency).”

The Mavericks could start Irving, Seth Curry, Doncic, Siakam and Dwight Powell if Dallas’ front office figured out a way to acquire Siakam.