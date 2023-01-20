Mavericks Trade Proposal Lands Pascal Siakam in 3-Team Blockbuster

How will the Dallas Mavericks play out the trade deadline? Is a major swing in the cards? Will the team look to improve on the margins, taking a realistic tact given the team’s limited trade assets? Or will there be no moves at all, a reality one reporter suggested would not please Luka Doncic?

Of course, it’s more fun to predict the Mavericks will pull off a big trade. And one, proposed by Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report, does just that by netting Dallas All-Star Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Here’s what Dakhil proposed:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Pascal Siakam, Robin Lopez, Josh Jackson

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Juancho Hernangómez

Toronto Raptors Receive: Kevin Love, Christian Wood, Josh Green, 2023 second-round pick (CLE), 2025 first-round pick (DAL), 2027 first-round pick (DAL)

“For the Mavericks, this a huge gamble similar to the one they made for Kristaps Porziņģis,” Dakhil wrote. “The difference is, Pascal Siakam has been much healthier over his career and will give the Mavs not just a second offensive star but also a defensive boost. Dallas needs to find someone to partner with Luka Dončić, and Siakam might just be the perfect solution.”

Siakam is posting a career season for the Raptors, with his 25.1 points and 8.2 boards per game a big reason why the big man could be headed for his second career All-Star Game.

Why Dallas Says Yes

At first blush, losing Wood, Hardaway, Jr., and Green may seem unpalatable. After all, Green is in the midst of his own career season, connecting on 45.5% of his threes this season (albeit on very low volume).

In Wood, Dallas might have found Doncic’s best teammate not named Jalen Brunson. Lineups featuring Doncic and Wood are scorching opponents for 122.2 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 96th percentile of qualifying lineups.

But this trade boils down to one question: will any of Wood, Green, or Hardaway, Jr. make any All-NBA teams? Any All-Star Games? Barring a major leap from either Green or Wood, the answer is a resounding no.

And those two first-round picks? A team with Luka Doncic should never own a pick in the top 20. And while Green is coming along and Hardy is showing signs of promise, since when is this front office one that prides itself on nailing draft day?

Imagine how well Wood and Doncic have played together. Now place a two-time All-NBA player in Wood’s shoes. It’s like trading your sparklers for the nationally televised Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.

Doncic Urging Front Office to Make Moves

Let’s also keep in mind that a trade like this might go a long way toward keeping Doncic happy. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, he wants the team to make moves to improve ahead of the trade deadline.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” MacMahon wrote.

REPORT: Luka Dončić “has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade [the roster] before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.” (via @espn_macmahon, https://t.co/dhYWVkXzrA) pic.twitter.com/X7G0jRaARc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2023

In fairness, Mavs owner Mark Cuban came out shortly following MacMahon’s reporting to suggest otherwise.

“Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline.

“Cuban: ‘Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,’” MacMahon tweeted.

Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline. Cuban: “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster.” https://t.co/CyUDYiiFFJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 18, 2023

Either way, the clock is always ticking in today’s NBA when it comes to stars. Whether Doncic is pining for one or not, a trade at least shows the front office is working to bring in talent to pair with its generational talent.