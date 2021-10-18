Mavericks’ Perfect Preseason Foreshadows Breakout Season

The Dallas Mavericks had a perfect preseason, finishing 4-0 against teams that all should have a good chance of making the playoffs this season. While these games typically don’t mean much, they were key for the team as they prepare for the start of the regular season in just a few days.

With a new look from top to bottom, the Mavericks had quite a few things they needed to tweak throughout training camp through these preseason games. These games allowed them to transition into the regular season with momentum and a reason for fans to be optimistic.

What made this preseason run for Dallas so special?

Preseason Recap

Going 4-0 in the preseason was great for the confidence of the Mavericks, but each game also proved valuable in it’s own way. Let’s take a look at each of the four preseason matchups.

Utah Jazz

In their preseason opener, Dallas took on the Jazz who were coming off of the best regular season record in the NBA last season. For the new-look Mavericks, it was their first chance to play together and start building chemistry.

In a 111-101 victory, the Mavericks were led by Luka Doncic, who showed that he’s still one of the best players in the league by finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in just 16 minutes of play. As the most important piece of the roster this season, it was important for him to come out and make a statement.

LA Clippers

Although preseason records don’t matter, this was the first time Dallas had the opportunity to play the Clippers since they knocked the Mavericks out in the recent postseason. In a 122-114 win, the Mavs showed the ability to have a balanced scoring attack.

In this matchup, four players scored at least 14 points, spreading the wealth on that end of the floor. As good as Doncic is, he’ll need help from his teammates all season scoring the ball.

Charlotte Hornets

Offense is important, but defense is typically what defines a great team. In their third preseason matchup, the Mavericks played outstanding defense, holding the Hornets to just 59 points.

In a 68-point blowout, Dallas held Charlotte to shooting 27.4% from the floor and 15.8% from beyond the arc. It was a team effort in the 127-59 victory, headlined by a near-perfect performance from Kristaps Porzingis.

Milwaukee Bucks

In the final game of the preseason for the Mavericks, they took on the reining champion Bucks. It was a game in which the primary starters got the night off, allowing some of the role players on the roster to showcase their skills.

This was an opportunity for Jalen Brunson to carry the load offensively, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Entering a contract year, he showed exactly why he’s set to be one of the best players off the bench in the NBA this season.

Lessons Learned

Overall, the preseason was extremely important for the Mavericks. For starters, it was a huge confidence builder for a team that has a brand new head coach. Jason Kidd seems to have the respect of the team and to this point has gotten the most out of nearly every player.

With quite a few new faces in the locker room, this was also a chance to develop chemistry. Having four games with less on the line is always a great transition period, allowing the new guys to start meshing with the core pieces of the roster.

Finally, the Mavericks showed the potential they have on both ends of the floor. Offensively, they’ve got weapons that can score from all three levels. Even outside of Doncic, they have the talent to win shootout games. On defense, they also looked great, allowing just 94.3 points per game. Their 92.6 defensive rating was third best in the NBA during the preseason.

Again, these games don’t mean much in terms of wins and losses, but they can foreshadow the true potential a team has. As of now, it appears the Mavericks are going to have an excellent season.