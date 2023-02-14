Mavericks Predicted to Make ‘Superstar Stacking’ Trade in Offseason: Report

The Dallas Mavericks were able to get some help for Luka Doncic in a big way at this season’s trade deadline. Dallas swung a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving on February 5. Irving was named a starter in this year’s NBA All-Star game, but he’s only under contract for the remainder of the season.

Resigning Irving will undoubtedly be the Mavericks’ number one priority this summer, should he Doncic be able to co-exist for the rest of the year.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, if Dallas was to resign Kyrie, then their next move could be using future draft picks to bring in even more star power.

“Using a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to land Irving will allow Dallas to move both their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks this summer, after the Mavericks’ 2023 selection finally conveys to New York as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal,” Fischer wrote. “If Irving and Doncic manage to form the partnership Doncic and Porzingis never could fully cement, then perhaps the Mavericks will even take those picks and go shopping for an additional co-star for Doncic and Irving. Why stop at two alphas when you can chase a third? That has been the going order of operations for teams in the superstar-stacking business.”

Suns Wanted to Land Kyrie Irving Before Mavs Trade

Fischer also indicated that the Mavericks weren’t the only Western Conference contender that wanted to land Uncle Drew last week.

He reported that ahead of the deadline, the Phoenix Suns, who eventually traded for Irving’s former teammate Kevin Durant, had been calling the Nets about a potential trade.

“The Suns approached the Nets about trading for Kyrie Irving once the All-Star point guard asked out of Brooklyn, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote. “There were rumblings around the league that Phoenix was hoping to somehow land both Irving and Durant.”

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Excited to Compete Against KD, Suns

The newest member of the Mavericks learned that the Suns had landed KD shortly after his debut with Dallas on February 8. While sitting down with the press after the win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Irving explained that he was excitement about competing against his former teammate.

“Competition as brothers. You know, I’m just praying for his happiness, praying for his well being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like, there was still a level of uncertainty,” Irving said via Brad Townsend. “But, we just cared about seeing each other be places where we can thrive, and whether that be together or whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for the decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. I’ll get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad he got out of there.”