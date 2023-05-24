Proposed Blockbuster Would Clean Mavericks’ Slate and Give Dallas New No. 1 Option

The Mavericks face an uncertain summer and, worse yet, the possibility of losing whatever faith Luka Doncic has in the franchise.

It’s unclear whether or not Kyrie Irving re-signing or leaving would upset Doncic, but Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes offered up a nuclear option that would wipe the slate clean for Dallas: trading Doncic to the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama.

“Partly because this would be the most seismic trade in league history, but also because the Dallas Mavericks have given Luka Dončić no reason to believe they’ll surround him with enough talent to contend,” Hughes offered when justifying the “why” behind such a trade offer.

Doncic is entering the second season of a five-year contract worth $215 million and is due $178 million of that over the next four years — and a 15% trade kicker would raise his salary cap figure even higher. Wembanyama, on the other hand, would be on a rookie-scale deal making a fraction of that salary.

‘Too Early’ For Mavericks to Move On From Luka Doncic

Hughes ultimately didn’t see the deal as viable for either side; one, because Wembanyama “might not be tradeable under any circumstances” but also because it may be too soon for the Mavericks to give up on Doncic as their leader.

“Ultimately, Wembanyama might not be tradeable under any circumstances,” Hughes wrote. “It also seems a little early for Dallas to move on from Dončić if he hasn’t already communicated a desire to leave. Still if you’re concocting a swap involving one generational talent, the only way to make it plausible is to include another.”

Doncic has led Dallas to a 14-16 postseason record since the Disney World bubble postseason in 2020, though the Mavericks did make it to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. While the franchise swung for the fences at the 2023 trade deadline in trading for Irving and missed the postseason, there have been bright spots with Doncic leading the charge in recent seasons.

‘Strongest Case’ For Mavs To Trade For Victor Wembanyama

The Smoking Cuban’s Tyler Watts believes that there is a case to be made regarding the Mavericks and the viability of Dallas dealing away Doncic for Wembanyama — pointing at the Slovenian’s defense as justification for finding the French big to be a superior No. 1 option.

“The strongest case for taking the soon-to-be rookie is his defense,” Watts wrote. “He averaged 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game this season playing in France. Wembanyama could become an elite shot blocker, rim protector, and scorer. Doncic struggles on the defensive end of the floor, despite being arguably the best offensive creator in the league.”

Doncic was responsible for 2,138 points for the Mavericks this season, somewhat offsetting his defensive deficiencies. The 24-year-old will never be confused for an All-NBA defender, and he’s even admitted he’s too tired to play defense at times.

Still, Doncic has been a one-man system for the Mavericks since being drafted, making a departure potentially unraveling for the Lone Star franchise.