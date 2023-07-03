Proposed Trade Sends Mavericks 25-Year-Old Former All-Star Center

Jarrett Allen lands with the Dallas Mavericks in a trade proposal from the Dallas Basketball crew in a proposal that would send Tim Hardaway Jr. — in the wake of the Mavs’ free agent signing of Seth Curry — to the Cleveland Cavaliers, pitching it on the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast.

“The signing of Curry also likely spells the end of the Tim Hardaway Jr. era in Dallas, and being that the Mavs are still hoping to add an experienced, starting-caliber big man, we discuss several trade options that could be on the table with Hardaway being the main piece going out,” Dallas Basketball’s Dalton Trigg prefaced before saying, “Given the Cleveland Cavaliers’ reported interest in Hardaway earlier this year, we believe a trade for former Texas Longhorn Jarrett Allen could be the Mavs’ best bet at adding a veteran center that moves the needle.”

Marc Stein reported on his Substack July 2 that there were “whispers” around the league that the Cavaliers could look for a new home for the 25-year-old former All-Star pivot.

Mavericks’ Seth Curry Signing Garners Rave Reviews

The Mavericks’ two-year, $9.2 million contract was nearly universally praised by analysts: with The Athletic’s Zach Harper giving the transaction an “A+” and the staff of Bleacher Report giving it an “A” grade.

Harper sees Curry as a great fit in Dallas’ lineup next to the team’s star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving despite not filling any defensive holes.

“I can’t believe Curry essentially received a two-year deal for less than $10 million,” Harper wrote. “The Mavs need defensive players, and Curry won’t give them that. However, he’s one of the best shooters in basketball, and he’s going to be a great floor spacer next to Dončić and Irving. Other teams should have been pining for his services. This ends up an absolute steal.”

As for B/R’s slightly less but still extremely favorable analysis, Curry’s 3-point shooting and previous experience playing with Doncic help land the highest letter grade.

“Surrounding Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić with as much shooting as possible should be the Dallas Mavericks’ priority, and Seth Curry is one of the best three-point shooters of all time,” Bleacher Report wrote. “In every season in which he’s attempted at least 100 threes, he’s had a 40-plus three-point percentage. And he ranks sixth all-time in career three-point percentage. And the interesting wrinkle here is that Curry and Luka have already been teammates. In 2019-20, when the two shared the floor, the Mavericks scored 119.5 points per 100 possessions (a mark that ranked in the 98th percentile).”

Mavericks Trying to Trade Tim Hardaway: Report

According to The Athletic’s Tim Cato, the Mavericks are actively trying to trade away Hardaway, who joins JaVale McGee and the recently-acquired Richaun Holmes on the team’s trade block this offseason.

Hardaway’s highest scoring average has come as a member of Dallas’ roster, but his points per game have declined to under 14.5 points per game during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons; indicating that a change of scenery may be best for both parties.

Hardway’s contract was frontloaded, so the Mavericks will be on the hook for $17.9 million in 2023-24 and $16.1 million in 2024-25 after paying $21.3 million in 2021-22 and $19.6 million in 2022-23.