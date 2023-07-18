Luka Doncic ‘Predicted’ to Request Trade From Mavericks

Luka Doncic has played all five of his NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian star has helped the Mavs make the playoffs three times since being drafted in 2018. Last season, he and his teammates watched the postseason from the couch, despite having high hopes after Kyrie Irving joined the team via trade.

If Dallas fails to qualify for the playoffs again next season, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicts that Doncic make ask for a trade.

“Dallas is in a tough spot, which is where no team with a megastar of Doncic’s ilk should ever wind up,” Buckley wrote. “The Mavs have rarely resembled a championship contender during his five-year tenure—they have as many series wins as lottery trips (two apiece)—and if he can’t see their vision coming together, he may soon want out of it entirely.”

The Mavs seem to understand what could be at stake. They’ve made a concerted effort to improve the roster so far this summer. Re-signing Irving, landing 3-and-D forward Grant Williams, acquiring the knock-down shooter Seth Curry, and even making a splash on draft night.

They’ve put themselves in a very good position to be able to compete with some of the other top teams in the Western Conference.

Mavericks ‘Fear’ that Luka Doncic May Request Trade

The idea of the 24-year-old asking the Mavericks for a trade isn’t a new concept. In fact, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon floated the idea of Doncic ditching Dallas a few months back, right after their season came to a disappointing close.

“Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then,” MacMahon wrote back in April.

Losing Doncic would be absolutely crushing for the Mavericks. The former No. 3 overall pick has been selected to four All-NBA teams throughout his young career.

Last season he was named to his fourth All-Star team, after averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, in 66 appearances for the Mavs. Doncic was efficient in his attack as well, knocking down 49.6% of his attempts from the floor, and 34.2% of those from beyond the arc.

Mavs Could Use Pair of ‘Attractive Trade Pieces’ to Bolster Roster

If Dallas wants to improve their roster even further this offseason, then they may look to offload either Josh Green or Jaden Hardy. MacMahon labeled both young standouts as “attractive trade pieces,” when discussing the team’s options, on a recent podcast.

“The thing about Josh Green… when teams call the Mavericks and the Mavericks call teams, the names that come up very early in those conversations are Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, MacMahon said on the July 12 edition of the “Howdy Partners” podcast. “Those are the players that other teams look at and as far as being very attractive trade pieces. Josh Green is going to have a market. The full mid-level [exception] is going to be the floor for him… So if the Mavericks don’t see him as a starting small forward, then I think it does make sense to move him in a trade because there are other franchises who do.”