Former Star Makes Bold Claim About Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

He may only be entering his fifth year in the league, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already on an elite trajectory.

He’s been a stat machine since entering the league back in 2018 and last season was no different. The Slovenian guard put up 28.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 9.1 rebounds per game last season en route to an All-NBA First-Team nod. Further, he led the Mavericks to their first Western Conference Finals since 2011, when Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs bested the LeBron James-led Miami Heat. While the Mavericks ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors (who then went on to win the Finals), last season’s playoff magic should only be the beginning for Doncic.

And if the Mavericks do make another run at the Finals, then it will likely fall on Doncic’s shoulders to carry them there. But that shouldn’t be a problem for Doncic, considering the company he’s often thrown around in among NBA analysts.

And recently, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed joined the fray to give his take on Doncic’s place in basketball history. The former football star compared Doncic to a familiar name.

“Luka is the closest thing to Larry Bird, and when it’s all said and done, he’ll probably be better than Bird! Luka is the one guy that can give 40 points and 15 assists. He’s phenomenal,” Sharpe said.

It’s not the first time Doncic has been compared to the Boston Celtics legend. Sharpe’s comments came in the wake of a report among NBA execs who named Doncic as the top player under 25 to build a team around.