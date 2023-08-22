Warriors Steph Curry Issues Strong Warning on Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

In just five NBA seasons, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has already cemented his status as one of the NBA’s brightest stars. However, Luka still has yet to win an NBA MVP award or deliver an NBA title. But after a season where Doncic averaged a career-best 32.4 points per game and a blistering 49.6% from the field, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry doesn’t believe the Mavericks star is that far removed from adding those accolades to his already-decorated resume.

“Luka’s like the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of all those accolades,” Curry said during a recent appearance on “Gil’s Arena” hosted by former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. “Just what he’s about as a player. [It’s about] that threshold of just, ‘how do you crack through?’ I hope it’s not now, but when you play against him, you can feel it”

Steph knows all about racking up the top accolades. He has been named NBA Most Valuable Player twice, once unanimously, which only he has done in the history of the league. Curry has also been scoring champ twice, won four NBA titles as well as an NBA Finals MVP award.

Steph has always been a star, but with the numbers he has put up in the last few seasons, it is starting to become evident that he is indeed a cut above the rest. As far as where he ranks among the top point guards to play the game, the Warriors star says there is only one other point guard who can compare. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“It’s me and Magic [Johnson], that’s the conversation,” Curry said. “I really feel like, to your point, Magic’s résumé is ridiculous. So the fact that we’re even having that conversation, that’s a place I never thought I would be in.”

Mavericks Have Struggled to Find Identity

Doncic came into the league in 2018, already crowned as the potential next NBA star to champion the upcoming generation. Though Luka’s playoff success with the Mavericks has left a lot to be desired outside of their lone trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, individually he has been among the most impressive star athletes. He has been named a Western Conference All-Star four times, voted All-NBA First Team four times, and has increased his field goal percentage and points per game in four of the five seasons he has played in the league.

But for most of his tenure in Dallas, Luka and the Mavericks have struggled to find their identity. It started with Dallas making the trade to land star big man Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks at the deadline in 2019. When that did not work, in 2022, the Mavericks traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards to add depth to their roster.

That depth turned out to be a winning formula as the Mavericks came within two games of advancing to the NBA Finals in 2022 but fell to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. But even with proven depth, the Mavericks again hit the reset button and traded away a good chunk of that roster to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline this past February and surprisingly missed the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see what the outcome is this season.