Stephen Curry Gushes Over ‘Unreal’ Luka Doncic After Mavericks Win

Tuesday’s contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors served as a quick reminder of why both teams made it to the Western Conference Finals last season. It was a game dominated by both teams’ top stars in Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Golden States’ Stephen Curry. In the end, the Mavericks’ superstar won the matchup, exploding for 41 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds.

And after the game, the two-time league MVP couldn’t help but marvel at one of this season’s favorites to win the award.

Thankfully, Doncic got at least some help from his supporting cast, one of whom has been playing much better basketball of late.

Tim Hardaway Renaissance Incoming for Dallas?

Don’t look now, but Tim Hardaway, Jr. is quietly playing better basketball for Dallas. Over his last two games (which, coincidentally have both been starts), Hardaway is averaging 14 points on 41 percent from three.

Last month, Hardaway forecasted better play after slumping out to start the season.

“I feel like I’m getting there a little bit,” Hardaway explained. “But at the same time it’s a process. I’m just happy that we got the victory; happy that my guys trust me to be out there at the end of the game.”

Hardaway was downright awful to start the season for Dallas. Vaunted for his shooting, Hardaway netted just 31.9 percent of threes over his Dallas’ first 18 games of the season, forcing others like Josh Green and Spencer Dinwiddie to step up. Hardaway is a capable three-point shooter, as he’s showcased more recently, but his effectiveness must be something the Mavericks monitor over the next few months. Of course, it doesn’t help that Hardaway is earning $19.6 million this season, the third-highest on the team. Can Dallas swing a trade that gets them off Hardaway’s money and also nets them some defensive help?

Who Could Dallas Target Ahead of Trade Deadline

While the Mavs landing free agent Kemba Walker might help out with playmaking off the bench, it does little to address defense and additional scoring in the starting lineup that Dallas also desperately needs.

One name worth keeping an eye on is unsettled Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Mavericks have had some internal discussions about bringing Crowder back to the Lone Star State.

“[The Mavericks] have talked about Jae Crowder, bringing him back. That is the kind of player they’re looking at but there is not much there that Phoenix would want—the Suns want someone who is going to help them now. Dallas doesn’t have that unless they were to make it a bigger deal.”

But the Mavericks will likely face stiff competition for Crowder. According to Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in talks with Phoenix. The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are also lurking. The Bucks and Warriors represent two of the smartest front offices, though — Dallas would be wise to follow their leads.

Perhaps two more names worth keeping an eye on might be Coby White and Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are teetering between play-in and blow-it-up, with a decision likely coming in the next few months. If Chicago does indeed start up a fire sale, perhaps the Mavericks could target Caruso, who is a proven playoff defender, and White, an out-of-favor point guard to pad the bench unit.