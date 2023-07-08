Mavericks ‘Expected’ to Make Trade Involving $75 Million Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The team is also expected to either trade or release JaVale McGee and not re-sign Theo Pinson.

“The Mavericks, I’m told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson,” Stein wrote. “The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Dončić/Irving supporting cast. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far.”

The Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics and Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings and signed Seth Curry and Dante Exum this offseason.

Dallas signed Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it.

Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks in August 2021. The shooting guard averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.1% from the floor, 38.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line.

Matisse Thybulle ‘Desperately’ Wanted to Be on Mavericks

Thybulle “desperately” wanted to be on the Mavericks, according to Stein and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Mavericks, but the Blazers matched it within 48 hours.

“The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.”

Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”

Thybulle played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Blazers last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 67.9% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has made two All-Defensive teams in his career.

Thybulle has career averages of 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Sixers and Blazers.

Mavericks Almost Made Trade With Lakers

The Mavericks “considered” making a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Dallas considered a sign-and-trade possibility with Los Angeles for Malik Beasley. However, the Mavericks and Lakers never made a deal and Beasley wound up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Dallas considered a sign-and-trade possibility with the Lakers for Beasley during the process, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Bucks, Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, and Warriors expressed interest in Beasley, as previously reported on HoopsHype.”

Beasley signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Bucks. The Florida State product played for the Utah Jazz and Lakers last season. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 35.7% from beyond the 3-point line.

The 26-year-old Beasley averaged 11.1 points in 26 regular-season games with the Lakers while shooting 39.2% overall and 35.3% from 3. However, he put up only 3.0 points per game in the 2023 playoffs in 11 appearances before getting removed from the rotation.