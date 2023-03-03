Tobias Harris Drops Statement on Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving After Loss to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night, when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 133-126. Dallas finally got a strong game from both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic at the same time. The two combined to score 82 points against Philly, making things difficult for the Sixers defense.

After his team’s third loss in four games, 76ers wing Tobias Harris spoke to the media. Harris went into detail about how difficult it is to stop the Mavs when both stars have it going.

“Two guys [darn] near had a 100 points on us,” Harris told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “But that was tough with one wizard with the basketball in Luka. Now they got two of them out there. So I mean, those are tough matchups. Those are some of the best guys with the basketball in the whole league. And they just picked us apart tonight just being able to get to their spots and raise up and score. You got to give them a lot of credit, too, because they made tough shots.”

Kyrie Irving Praises Luka Doncic, Mavs After Win Over Sixers

On Thursday night, Irving and Doncic became the first Mavericks teammates to ever both score 40 points in the same game, according to ESPN.

It was a great bounce-back display for Kyrie, who scored just 16 points in Dallas’ recent loss to the Indiana Pacers.

He went into detail about how he turned things around Thursday against Philly.

“I just embraced my teammates,” Irving said via House of Highlights. “It was a hard-fought game. And we did everything to make sure we were poised down the stretch. We’re just paying attention to the game plan. There’s been a few losses over last week where we felt like they were very winnable games, and it came down to the [final] stretch. You know, three points, four points, two points. So, it was definitely a different approach tonight for us as a team because we really wanted this. I really wanted this. But I think, like I said, the last time I was sitting up here, I just had to join the party. You know, and just make sure my teammates were going to follow along. And Luka was ready for the party, I was ready for the party tonight. And it was one of those games where we had some special performances, and I’m just grateful that the work translated because it could have gone either way. We could either kind of lay down and just let things happen and kind of blame it on the refs or blame it on other things, but sitting up here every single night and not having excuses. It’s knowing we just got to respond and do what’s necessary to win ball games. So, it felt good.”

Rick Carlisle Warns NBA of Mavs’ Irving & Doncic

Current Pacers, and former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle is a believer in Dallas’ new star-pairing.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with his old team, Carlisle had some big praise for Irving and Doncic.

“Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody,” he told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon before tip.