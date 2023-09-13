‘Trade Idea’ Sends Mavericks 20 Points Per Game Forward

A new trade idea would land the Dallas Mavericks a forward who averaged 20.2 points the last season he played.

On September 13, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed that the Mavericks trade Josh Green and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges.

“While the Mavericks have made multiple attempts to find the right co-star for Luka Dončić, perhaps their biggest problem has been a fruitless-to-this-point search for a third star,” Buckley wrote. “Since their asset collection is limited by previous deals for those second options, they have to identify potentially discounted players with the upside of filling the NBA’s next Big Three. Could Bridges qualify? He certainly looked the part of a rising star when he last suited up in 2021-22, when he averaged 20.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting. He also hasn’t logged any floor time since, having sat out the 2022-23 season following a June 2022 arrest that later resulted in him pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge.

“Bridges rejoined the Hornets this offseason on his one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He’ll also be suspended for the first 10 games of this season. It’s fair to wonder whether his uncertain future is something Charlotte wants hanging over its head, potentially opening the door to a deal like this.”

Bridges didn’t play at all last season following a domestic violence arrest on June 27, 2022. The NBA conducted an independent investigation of the Bridges allegations and announced on April 14 that Bridges would be suspended 30 games without pay.

The NBA determined that 20 of those games were “already served,” so Bridges will miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season. He signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer with the Hornets this offseason. Bridges will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

“Alongside two prolific playmakers like Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Bridges’ ability as a play-finisher could shine,” Buckley wrote. “He has also flashed enough promise as a passer (3.8 assists against 1.9 turnovers in 2021-22) to think he could juice this offense with tertiary shot-creation, too.”

Miles Bridges Averaged 20.2 Points in 2021-22

Bridges appeared in 80 games for the Hornets during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field, 33.1% from beyond the arc and 80.2% from the free-throw line.

The 25-year-old Bridges has career averages of 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Mavericks could start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Bridges and Dwight Powell next season if Dallas’ front office acquired Bridges from Charlotte.

Luka Doncic Issues Concerning Update on His Health

Doncic told reporters in the Philippines following the end of the 2023 FIBA World Cup that he’s still dealing with the leg injury he suffered shortly after the 2023 All-Star break.

While Doncic said the injury won’t keep him from playing or from being ready for the upcoming season, it’s still concerning that he’s not 100%.

“I do not know what to say,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “It’s not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA.”

Doncic appeared in 66 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Doncic recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.