Mavericks Proposal Trades Josh Green, No. 10 Overall Pick for All-Defensive Wing

Rumors of a potential trade involving the Dallas Mavericks‘ No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft just won’t go away. The consensus amongst members of the media seems to be that Dallas is the team most likely to deal their draft pick. Ever since Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that they’d be exploring possible moves with the asset, plenty of mock drafts have seen the Mavs move on from No. 10.

The latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft was no different.

In the piece published on May 30, Zach Buckley projected the Mavs to trade No. 10 to the Toronto Raptors as part of a package for OG Anunoby.

Toronto Raptors receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, No. 10 pick and 2027 first-round pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: OG Anunoby

Buckley highlighted that the hypothetical deal would be a great way for Dallas to use their first-round pick in order to bring in “an instant-impact player” who can support Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“OG Anunoby is about as good as they can realistically hope to get, as his elite defense and shot-making would make him an ideal third banana alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, whom the team still plans to re-sign.”

Anunoby was great defensively all season, as he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. The 25-year-old was not only impactful on the defensive end, but also was able to post some solid scoring numbers in 67 starts for the Raptors. He averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

He’d likely be a great fit beside the Mavericks’ pair of ball-dominant stars, acting as a great option as a catch-and-shoot player.

Mavericks Have ‘Grand Plans’ to ‘Make a Splash’ This Summer

Whether it’s by trading the No. 10 pick or perhaps another major move, it sounds like Dallas will push to bolster their roster this summer.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the team has “grand plans” to “make a major splash” during the offseason.

“The Dallas Mavericks have grand plans this offseason to make a major splash and try to keep Kyrie and add to what’s going on around Luka Doncic,” Windhorst said on the May 25 edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Mavericks are under some pressure to do something, and they have the No. 10 pick in the draft to use to facilitate it.”

On ESPN's "Get Up" show, Brian Windhorst spoke about the Dallas Mavericks' "grand plans" to keep Kyrie Irving and build around Luka Doncic. "The Dallas Mavericks have grand plans this offseason to make a major splash and try to keep Kyrie [Irving] and add to what's going on… pic.twitter.com/lJ7qWptkri — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 25, 2023

Kyrie Irving is Sick of Speculation About His Mavericks’ Future

Irving’s impending free agency has left the Mavericks with a clear goal this summer, to re-sign him.

Though his future with the team is uncertain, the All-Star guard is sick of the media speculating on his next move. He ranted about all of the rumors about his next move, during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision,” Irving said. “The speculation around my name from all these individuals that get on TV and have these personalities… When they speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, respectfully, I’m asking you to please stop paying attention to that. I am in no rush to make a decision.”