Mavericks Could Use ‘Very Attractive Trade Pieces” to Add to Roster

It’s been an active offseason so far for the Dallas Mavericks. They made a few moves at the 2023 NBA Draft, trading back to the N0. 12 overall pick, then acquiring the No. 24 overall pick and Richaun Holmes later in the night. Since then, Dallas has re-signed Kyrie Irving and acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics in a sign-and-trade.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks can continue to make moves if they want to. He name-dropped young standouts Josh Green and Jaden Hardy as “very attractive trade pieces,” when discussing potential avenues for the Mavs in the trade market.

“The thing about Josh Green… when teams call the Mavericks and the Mavericks call teams, the names that come up very early in those conversations are Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, MacMahon said on the July 12 edition of the “Howdy Partners” podcast. “Those are the players that other teams look at and as far as being very attractive trade pieces. Josh Green is going to have a market. The full mid-level [exception] is going to be the floor for him… So if the Mavericks don’t see him as a starting small forward, then I think it does make sense to move him in a trade because there are other franchises who do.”

Green put together an impressive campaign in his third NBA season. He appeared in 60 games for Dallas, starting in 21 of them. The Australian average 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

As far Hardy, his sample size was a bit more limited, in just 14.8 minutes per game. But, he did show impressive flashes throughout the course of the season. The 20-year-old averaged 8.8 points per game on 43.8% shooting overall and 40.4% from deep.

Both players have the potential to fill crucial roles on a Mavericks team that hopes to be amongst the league’s best in the upcoming season.

Grant Williams is Excited to Join Mavericks

Speaking of guys who will fill important roles, Dallas’ new sharpshooting forward, Williams, had nothing but good things to say about joining the team. He spoke with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, shortly after news broke of his big move.

“The talent on this team is absurd,” Williams told Weiss. “Kyrie and Luka [Doncic], being able to put two superstars of that nature, two top 10 players or whatever you want to say, Kyrie is one of the best point guards in the league still. As well as those young guys they have to grow and compete like (Olivier-Maxence Prosper), they drafted Dereck Lively. The Seth Currys, the vets in the world, they’re really talented.”

Williams joins the Mavericks on a four year, $53 million contract.

Mavericks’ Christian Wood could Join Lakers: Report

With Williams’ arrival, Christian Wood’s time with the Mavericks is almost certainly finished.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported last week that Wood could wind up being a target for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they look to round out their roster this summer.

“Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Buha wrote. “The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective.”