Insider Floats Kyrie Irving Trade to Land Mavericks Former MVP

Kyrie Irving‘s future with the Dallas Mavericks has never quite been certain, ever since he joined the team via trade this past February. Dallas always understood the risk of Irving’s expiring contract, which allows him to test the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently proposed a scenario that would see the Mavs garner some return in the case that Irving decides to play elsewhere.

“I don’t think Kyrie Irving was at the top of the list for the [Philadelphia] 76ers, but the 76ers should be interesting for Kyrie Irving, if for no other reason than to find a market and find leverage against the Mavericks, who right now might be bidding against themselves,” Windhorst pitched on the June 30 edition of SportsCenter. “It only makes sense if [James] Harden is traded. It would have to be a sign-and-trade situation, which would require the Mavericks’ help. Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid do have a long-standing relationship.”

Harden would certainly be an interesting fit next to Luka Doncic — to say the very least. The 2018 MVP loves to play with the ball in his hands. For example, in Philadelphia’s opening night matchup against the Boston Celtics, Harden dribbled the ball more times than the rest of his 76ers teammates combined.

Gabe Vincent Labeled as Mavs’ Back-Up Plan in Case of Kyrie Irving Exit

Despite all of the smoke surrounding Irving’s impending free agent decision, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer expects that he’ll be back with the Mavs next season. But, in the case that he is not, Fischer reported that Dallas is eyeing Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent as a back-up plan.

“Gabe Vincent, the Heat’s other key free-agent starter from their underdog run, has a strong opportunity to return,” Fischer wrote. “Vincent has generated plenty of interest around the league, but some of his possibilities elsewhere, as is the case with many of the forwards on this summer’s open market, have already dried up… Vincent is also a secondary candidate in Dallas and Philadelphia, if any chicanery were to prevent the Mavericks or Sixers from retaining Kyrie Irving or James Harden, respectively. Both All-Stars, however, appeared headed back to their incumbent teams at the moment.”

Rockets a Threat to Steal Kyrie Irving from Mavericks

A team to keep an eye on as a potential destination for Irving is the Houston Rockets. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the 31-year-old guard is expected to meet with Houston once moratorium opens on Friday.

PG Kyrie Irving will also meet with the Houston Rockets today, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 30, 2023

To add more fuel to the fire, NBA Insider Marc Stein recently floated the Rockets as a team that could “weigh a run” at Irving.

“What could change that landscape? As I reported here June 11, Houston is expected to weigh a run at Irving if James Harden resists the Rockets’ overtures and the lure of a return to his adopted favorite city by electing to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers,” he explained. “Remember: Weigh means consider,” Stein wrote. “It was also conveyed to me this weekend that Irving, at best, would rank as the Rockets’ No. 3 choice among lead guards available in free agency if Houston decided to take its interest beyond the mere consideration phase — behind both Harden and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet.”