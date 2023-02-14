Mavs Nearly Lost Kyrie Irving at Trade Deadline to West Foe: Report

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge splash ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, when they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Though Irving ended up alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, there was at least one other team that was hoping to land the 30-year-old star.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Phoenix Suns, who landed Irving’s former teammate Kevin Durant, were also looking to trade for Uncle Drew.

“The Suns approached the Nets about trading for Kyrie Irving once the All-Star point guard asked out of Brooklyn, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote. “There were rumblings around the league that Phoenix was hoping to somehow land both Irving and Durant.”

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Sends Message to Kevin Durant, Suns

Irving learned that the Suns had landed KD shortly after his Mavericks debut on February 8. While sitting down with the press after the win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the former No. 1 overall pick expressed excitement about competing against his former teammate.

“Competition as brothers. You know, I’m just praying for his happiness, praying for his well being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like, there was still a level of uncertainty,” Irving said via Brad Townsend. “But, we just cared about seeing each other be places where we can thrive, and whether that be together or whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for the decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. I’ll get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad he got out of there.”

Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/PF3fri4hmf — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 9, 2023

DeAaron Fox Has High Praise for Mavs’ Kyrie Irving

Irving’s message to his former teammate was good-willed for sure. Uncle Drew was also on the receiving end of some kind words over the weekend.

Dallas’ February 11 loss to the Sacramento Kings saw them unable to overcome DeAaron Fox‘s 14 points in overtime.

Following the win over the new-look Mavs, Fox had some high praise for the team’s newest member.

“I love Ky(rie). I’ve watched him since he was in high school, then playing in college, since he got into the league,” he said via the Sacramento Kings YouTube channel. “He’s a great person, always looking out for others. Just genuine, down to Earth. He goes out and he’s a competitor, he wants to rip your throat out when you’re on the court. Outside of that he’s just a great person, great father, great family man… It’s just being a great person and a great competitor at the same time. I don’t really think you can ask for anything else.”