Who Was the Biggest Acquisition for the Dallas Mavericks This Summer?

With no draft capital, the Dallas Mavericks came into the offseason with only two ways to improve their roster after a disappointing playoff performance. Their only options became trading for talent or acquiring it through free agency.

To their credit, the Dallas front office stayed busy and took a step in the right direction. With a brand new general manager at the helm in Nico Harrison, the Mavericks were able to both add shooting and defense.

The most important signing of the summer was Tim Hardaway Jr., who was re-signed after an extremely successful 2020-21 season in Dallas. However, in terms of new acquisitions, the Mavericks were also active.

For starters, they signed a pair of two-way players in JaQuori McLaughlin and Eugene Omoruyi who will split time between the NBA and G League.

Dallas also signed a handful of players to non-guaranteed and training camp deals that will compete over the next several weeks for a roster spot.

In terms of major acquisitions, Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Reggie Bullock and Moses Brown are at the top of the list.

Which of these major acquisitions will end up being the most impactful?

Sterling Brown

The signing of Brown wasn’t talked about much around the league, but was a quality move by the Mavericks. Still just 26 years old, he provides the versatility to play up to four positions. In fact, last season he spent 52% of his court time at small forward, 41% at shooting guard, 4% at point guard and 3% at power forward.

Sterling Brown! 🔥 🏀 23PTS

🏀 7REB pic.twitter.com/unJJDPVoIr — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 15, 2021

Last season with the Houston Rockets, Brown started in 14 of the 51 games he played in while averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Another excellent shooter on this Dallas roster, he shot 42.3% from deep last season.

Frank Ntilikina

When it comes to elevating defense, Ntilikina was the biggest pickup for Dallas this summer. While it’s still unclear what exactly his role will be and how much he’ll play, the former lottery pick should fit in seamlessly.

FRANK SAID NO pic.twitter.com/7L3D3d7jlw — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 12, 2021

At 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Ntilikina has made a name for himself in the NBA as a solid perimeter defender. While he hasn’t been a volume scorer to this point in his career at 23 years old, he did convert on a career-high 47.9% of his 3-pointers last season.

Reggie Bullock

Among the new faces in the locker room, Bullock will likely be the most impactful this season. Not only is he an excellent 3-point shooter, knocking down 41.0% of his attempts last season, but he’s also got great size at 6-foot-6.

REGGIE BULLOCK IN THE CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/ryRF5UkKaE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 18, 2021

Last season with the New York Knicks, Bullock averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while also being a serviceable defender. While he’ll likely serve as a bench spark plug this season, he also has the ability to slide in as a starter when needed for the Mavericks after being a full-time starter last season in New York.

Moses Brown

After dominating in the G League last season, Brown was converted from a two-way contract to a multi-year deal by the Oklahoma City Thunder. At 7-foot-2, he was often the tallest player on the floor and took full advantage on the rebuilding team.

Moses Brown had himself a NIGHT 😳 20 PTS

16 REB

5 BLK

53.2 FPTS pic.twitter.com/CWEB3BSWVf — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 17, 2021

Brown ultimately became the starting center for the Thunder the second half of the season and finished his sophomore campaign averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while making 54.5% of his field goal attempts. Nearly all of his minutes were in games that didn’t matter, but Brown took every opportunity of his situation and should make an impact in Dallas this season as well.