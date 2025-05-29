Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Provides Update on Shohei Ohtani Rehab Plans

Shohei Ohtani is likely to repeat as National League MVP, and he’s been so impressive it’s sometimes easy to forget he is still making his way back to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff as well.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared an important update about Ohtani’s pitching rehab and explained why Ohtani will not be making any minor-league rehab outings on the mound.

Ohtani, who boasts a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 86 career starts, has not pitched since Aug. 23, 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels since he tore his UCL in his throwing elbow.

Ohtani signed the richest contract in major-league history at the time — a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers — in part because of his value provided at the plate and on the mound. But Ohtani has not pitched for the Dodgers yet.

Why Isn’t Shohei Ohtani Making A Rehab Assignment?

Ohtani made headlines this week by throwing a live bullpen session, which is considered a major step in his return to the mound. He threw 22 pitches to five hitters while the Dodgers were playing against the New York Mets at Citi Field over the weekend.

The next step in Ohtani’s recovery would be to make a rehab start, so he could face live hitters in a game setting and build up his endurance. But Roberts explained why he won’t be subjecting his superstar, two-way player to that.

“Obviously the buildup is important,” Roberts said, according to Dodgers Nation. “But so is him taking five at-bats in a game.”

Roberts is referencing the fact Ohtani is arguably his important bat in the Dodgers lineup. He is slashing .292/.394/.648 — his 1.042 OPS is third in the majors behind only teammate Freddie Freeman (1.044) and Aaron Judge (1.227) of the New York Yankees — and leads the majors in home runs (20) and runs scored (59).

So with a rehab assignment seemingly out of the question, Ohtani is likely to throw weekly live bullpen sessions and simulated games with more pitches.

When Will Shohei Ohtani Return To The Mound For The Dodgers?

Any hiccup in Ohtani’s throwing could delay his return to pitching, and Los Angeles does not seem inclined to rush him back even though it is currently without starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and others.

Still, Ohtani is as close to pitching in a live game as he has been in years.

“Just really felt good overall, just looking at the overall execution,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, according to Dodger Nation. “It was a really good first step, and looking forward to the next one.

“I haven’t thrown (to hitters) in a while, so it was nice to be able to feel like I was a pitcher. I just kind of remembered those days when I used to have a lot of good memories as a pitcher.”

Ohtani reportedly hit 97mph with his fastball during his live bullpen session, according to pitching coach Mark Prior. But he consistently hit 95mph, which bodes well for where he is in his recovery, especially since he felt the need to throw hard by facing a live hitter.

“I am aware that I do throw a little harder when there is a hitter in the box,” Ohtani said. “I try to keep it 93-4, but I know I was touching 96 and 7s, which I wanted to not do. But it’s a good sign that I could hit that.”