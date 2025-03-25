Bears New $48 Million Addition Signed With ‘Wrong Team,’ Says Analyst

Hopes are high for Dayo Odeyingbo in the Windy City. The newest pass rusher for the Chicago Bears just inked a new three-year deal worth $48 million.

The Bears will pair him with Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat in the hope the two can become one of the more formidable pass rushing duos in the NFL. Some analysts aren’t so sure Chicago is the best place for Odeyingbo, though.

Brent Sobleski listed his top choices for free agents who “signed with the wrong team,” and one new Bears addition made the list: Odeyingbo.

“Odeyingbo signing with the Chicago Bears makes a ton of sense financially for the player, but the fit doesn’t,” Sobleski wrote on March 24. “Odeyingbo came into the league as a developmental defensive lineman with immense physical upside. He’s a 6’6”, 286-pound base end, who often reduces inside as part of defensive sub-packages. The 25-year-old veteran doesn’t bring much different than what DeMarcus Walker did to the Bears lineup.”

It’s not just that Sobleski thinks Odeyingbo erred by choosing Chicago — he believes the new Bears pass rusher should have gone to a top rival instead.

Sobleski: Dayo Odeyingbo Chose Wrong Team in Bears, Should Have Signed With Packers

“Bears defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett did spend a year on Vanderbilt’s staff while Odeyingbo went to school,” Sobleski also noted. “But he’s only in his second season as a full-time defensive line coach, having previously serving as an assistant at the NFL level. Plus, the Bears need someone a little more explosive off the edge as Montez Sweat’s bookend.”

Sobleski then tossed a little salt and lemon into the wound for Bears fans.

“Instead, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly interested,” he added. “The Packers also have a young, talented core, with a history of developing raw pass-rushers, as the organization did with Rashan Gary. Unlike Ben Johnson, Matt LaFleur is proven coach, with five playoff appearances in his six seasons at the helm. If Green Bay really did prioritize Odeyingbo at the start of free agency, the decision should have been more difficult than the free agent made it out to be.”

The report Sobleski was referring to was from A to Z Sports, and you can learn more about it here. If it’s true and the Packers had their eye on Odeyingbo, the Bears can celebrate a small ‘W’ over their top rival.

Bears Hoping Odeyingbo’s Best Playing Days Are Just Around the Corner

A former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Odeyingbo has steadily improved his game each year, culminating in a career-best season in 2023, when he finished with 8.0 sacks, 17 QB hits and two forced fumbles.

For a Bears team needing depth and pass rush from multiple fronts, this kind of production should be a significant asset.

With Sweat commanding attention on the other side, Odeyingbo will likely see more one-on-one matchups, which also bodes well for his production. If he continues his upward trajectory, Odeyingbo has double-digit sack potential, and his acquisition could mirror past Bears value pickups like Akiem Hicks or Alex Brown.

Increased snap counts and favorable matchups alongside Sweat and Gervon Dexter, Odeyingbo could thrive in Chicago. He’ll need to stay healthy, of course, but if he does, his signing may be viewed as a shrewd, low-risk/high-reward move that significantly upgrades the Bears’ pass rush rotation without breaking the bank.

Plus, they may have stuck it to the Packers a wee bit in the process.