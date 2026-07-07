Warriors Get Concerning DeMar DeRozan Update Amid LeBron Wait

The Golden State Warriors may already be facing competition for one of their top fallback plans.

Only hours after the Sacramento Kings waived six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Golden State is expected to explore signing the veteran scorer if its pursuit of LeBron James falls short.

But before the Warriors have even had a chance to enter the conversation, another potential destination appears to be gaining momentum.

Toronto.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, NBA insider Jake Fischer said DeRozan has recently shared social media messages suggesting he would welcome a reunion with the Raptors, where he spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career.

The update creates another obstacle for a Warriors team still waiting on James’ decision.

Warriors Expected to Pivot if LeBron Says No

According to Slater, DeRozan has become one of the most important names remaining on the free-agent market.

“I mean, he, to me, slots in now as one of the most important dominoes post-LeBron,” Slater said on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“Whenever LeBron makes his decision, I think a lot of the league is waiting on that.”

Slater added that Golden State is among the teams expected to evaluate DeRozan if James chooses another destination.

“The Warriors have already been told it’s a guy they will look into at some point in the coming days, especially if they do not get LeBron James,” Slater said.

That aligns with Golden State’s search for another experienced wing capable of helping Stephen Curry compete for another championship.

Miami, Toronto Could Complicate Things

The Warriors may not be alone for long.

Slater also identified Miami as another team he expects to show interest in DeRozan.

Fischer, meanwhile, introduced another intriguing possibility.

“The Clippers, though, to my understanding, are not in on DeMar DeRozan,” Fischer said.

“But he has, on social media, started to put out some type of messaging that maybe he’d be interested in a reunion up north with Toronto.”

Fischer added that Miami has long been a destination DeRozan has had “an eye on,” even before he signed with Sacramento.

Nothing in Fischer’s reporting indicates Toronto is actively pursuing DeRozan.

Still, if mutual interest develops, the Raptors could become another legitimate competitor for the veteran scorer.

Warriors May Not Have Time to Wait

Timing could become the biggest challenge.

Golden State continues waiting on James while other teams begin positioning themselves for the next wave of free agency.

Should James choose Cleveland, Miami or another contender, the Warriors are expected to pivot quickly.

Whether DeRozan is still available by then remains an open question.

The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season before a hamstring injury ended his campaign and he is expected to command widespread interest because of the value he could provide on a bargain contract.

For the Warriors, DeRozan represents one of the clearest contingency plans if the LeBron pursuit falls short.

Fischer’s latest update, however, suggests Golden State may not have a clear path to that backup plan either.