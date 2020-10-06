Dembele Sparkles on Return to Barcelona Training [WATCH]

Ousmane Dembele was back in Barcelona training on Tuesday and looked in great shape out on the pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Barcelona showed off the Frenchman in action and looking in pretty unstoppable form:

Dembele was back out on the training pitch after missing Monday’s session. The forward arrived for training but was sent home by club doctors as he was “not feeling great,” according to Sport.

Monday was also the final day of the transfer window and saw Dembele heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. Barcelona wanted a permanent deal but could not reach an agreement with the Red Devils, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Dembele Future Still Unclear

Yet Dembele’s decision to stay at Barcelona has angered the club. The Catalan giants wanted to bring in Memphis Depay before Monday’s deadline but needed to offload Dembele first to finance the deal.

Barcelona are expected to try to sign Depay again in January, according to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti. Manager Ronald Koeman has already explained how keen he is to bring in the Netherlands international in an interview with NOS.

”We want him to come to Barcelona, and he wants to come too. But due to the financial situation at the club, especially due to the control of the federation, it is clear that one player must leave before another can come. “He’s a great player. He can play as a striker, but he also does a great job as a left-winger, he’s got strength, holds the ball well, wins his duels and has a high performance. If you have worked well with a player and you click with him you think it can work here too.”

Depay is into the final year of his current deal at Lyon and will be able to negotiate with other clubs in January. He will also be a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

Can Dembele Impress Koeman?

Dembele looks to have his work cut out impressing Koeman, particularly given how highly the new boss rates Depay. The two have worked together previously with the Netherlands national team.

Koeman is yet to start Dembele in his first three La Liga games in charge but could turn to the Frenchman later this month as Barca have a stacked schedule after they return from the current international break.

The Catalan giants have La Liga fixtures against Getafe and Real Madrid and also take on Ferencvaros and Juventus in the Champions League.

Koeman is likely to need to make changes to his team to keep his players fresh which could give Dembele the chance to stake a claim for a place in his starting XI.

