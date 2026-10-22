Denver Broncos Offense Draws Concerning Comparison to 2022 Season

The Denver Broncos have had a roller-coaster of a season already, and they’re just six weeks in. They sit 4-2 despite having the hardest strength of schedule through the first six games, which included five straight match ups with teams that were in the playoffs a year ago.

Coming out of that gauntlet with a winning record should be thrilling for the Broncos and their fans, but unfortunately, their offensive performances have been so concerning that many overlook that record and instead are panicking.

With how the offense has played, the panic is understandable by fans and media. They rank 31st in a league of 32 teams in yards per game, 28th in passing yards per game, 26th in rushing yards per game and points per game, and they rank 29th in 3rd down conversion percentage, sitting at 31.7%.

Zach Bye, host of “The Drive” on Denver Sports Radio Station 1043 The Fan, always has fun statistics for the show, but one he shared recently is not so fun when it comes to the Broncos.

“A stat that shouldn’t be true but is… The Nathaniel Hackett – Russell Wilson offense of 2022 averaged 73 more yards per game than this Sean Payton – Bo Nix-led offense. Also separated by just 2 points per game,” Bye shared on Twitter/x.

A statistic that shouldn’t be possible and yet, so far this season, the Broncos’ offense has been that bad. Another not so fun statistic, in the overtime win against Seattle, Denver’s 168 yards against in Thursday Night Primetime were the lowest total in an overtime win in NFL history.

Sean Payton described previous head coach Nathanial Hackett’s one season with the Broncos in 2022 as “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

It’s strong criticism from Payton, but his success has spoken for itself with Denver, until this season.

On paper, this offense could easily be one of the best in the NFL, with the players they have and one of the best playcallers to ever do it in Payton, but it just hasn’t been clicking this year.

The switch in playcalling halfway through their first six games certainly doesn’t help. However, Payton was calling plays last season, so there shouldn’t be much of an adjustment.

The majority of the poor offensive performances are on the players. They don’t control the plays that get called, but missed blocks, checking down rather than pushing the ball downfield, missing open receivers, and runners not following blocks, doesn’t fall on the coaches or play caller.

Having a starting quarterback playing with a lack of confidence due to mentally recovering from his ankle injury isn’t ideal either. However, even through the rough start, Payton has faith in his quarterback and play calling to get this offense back on track.

The Broncos have 11 weeks left of the season to get this offense figured out before the playoffs, which they have ambitions of being a part of.

How they’re playing right now won’t get them far in the postseason. This offense will be the difference between the Broncos being first-round exits in the playoffs or Super Bowl contenders and only time will tell if Payton and Nix put it together.