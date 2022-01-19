Mel Kiper Projects National Champion LB to Broncos in Round 1

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his first 2022 NFL mock draft on Wednesday, January 19, and it included some interesting information. The Denver Broncos selected Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with the ninth overall pick in Kiper’s mock:

Denver could be a great spot for the draft’s best off-ball linebacker, Dean, who was the leader of the spectacular Georgia defense. He makes tackle after tackle and can run sideline to sideline to make plays, and he has three-down potential because of his ability to cover tight ends and running backs. He’ll also help as a blitzer — he had six sacks in 2021. The Broncos have the Rams’ second- and third-round picks from the Von Miller trade, so general manager George Paton has a real chance to get this team back to the playoffs if he can nail a few early selections, as he did with Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams last year.

Let’s break down this selection.

Kiper: Broncos ‘More Likely’ to Try to Add a Veteran QB

Kiper offers an insightful explanation for the Dean selection, suggesting that the Broncos are “more likely” to add a veteran quarterback rather than draft one in the first round.

The Broncos need a quarterback, of course, but the feeling I get is that they’re more likely to try to add a veteran in either the trade or free-agent market. They have a solid roster, and a veteran could help them win right away. This could change as we get closer to the draft — and they hire a coach — but I’m going to stay away from quarterback here for now.

The free agent market will be thin at quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, and Jacoby Brissett will be among the top options available.

The trade market will offer the Broncos more promising options. The front office will certainly look into the availability of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

After Rodgers and Wilson, veterans Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan may be available, and Tyler Huntley and Gardner Minshew are two young backup quarterbacks with potential.

The first quarterback selected in Kiper’s mock is Liberty’s Malik Willis; he is selected by the Washington Football Team with the 11th pick. Overall, Kiper has four quarterbacks being selected in the first round (Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell).

Dean Is a Nice Fit for the Broncos’ Defense

If the Broncos are able to land a starting quarterback in a trade or in free agency, they can simply select the best player available with the ninth pick.

Dean is exactly the type of linebacker that Denver’s defense is missing.

Kenny Young struggled in coverage in his six games with the Broncos, as he allowed a passer rating of 128.2 and a completion percentage of 94.1% when targeted.

Baron Browning and Jonas Griffith also gave up passer ratings that were higher than the league average in coverage. The Broncos should get Alexander Johnson back from the IR, but he is known primarily for his excellent run defense.

Dean would immediately give the Broncos a linebacker who can excel in coverage against tight ends and running backs. He can also rush the passer; he had 6.0 sacks this season.

In fact, Dean is the only linebacker to earn both PFF pass rush and coverage grades of at least 90, since 2014.