9x Pro Bowler’s Prospects For Resurgent Season With Broncos ‘Looking Bright’

9x Pro Bowler Russell Wilson could have a resurgent season for the Broncos after Denver’s front office spent $235 million in free agency to plug several holes across the roster, including the offensive line and the run game, that directly affected his performance in 2022. The prospect of Wilson doing so are “looking bright” according to Mile High Huddle’s Mike Evans.

“Wilson’s prospects for a resurgent season are looking bright, thanks to Coach Payton’s leadership, a fortified offensive line, and a revitalized run game,” Evans wrote.

If the additions of Sean Payton, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Samaje Perine, and the return of Javonte Williams do what they were intended to, Evans foresees the Broncos being a winning team once again.

“These three factors will create the best environment for the Broncos’ quarterback to rebound and lead the team back to its once-winning ways,” Evans wrote.

Evans foresees Wilson to return to his pre-Denver form — if his mind is in the right place at least. “Fans and critics alike should expect a reinvigorated Wilson to emerge as playing with more consistency in the coming season,” Evans wrote. “After last season’s dreadful performance, hopefully, Wilson reads the proverbial room and directs his energy to improve his on-field performance instead of contemplating the best place to take a swanky Instagram photo.”

Sean Payton on Russell Wilson’s Injury and 2022 Struggles

Payton, whose implementation as head coach has been pegged as a potential turning point for Wilson’s time in Denver, told reporters that the Broncos quarterback’s health isn’t something he’ll be able to speak to “probably ever.”

“Injury wise, I’ll keep you posted,” Payton told reporters at the annual owners meeting in Phoenix on March 27. “That’s something we’re not going to talk a lot about—probably ever.”

Payton then absolved a good bit of blame for Wilson’s down year in 2022 — which included a career-worst completion percentage (60.5%) and passing touchdowns (16).

“I watched, with every one of you, the season that took place a year ago,” Payton said. “I said this a little bit earlier. There’s probably a little bit of dirt on a lot of people’s hands. When you win five games, it is what it is. I don’t think I need to elaborate any more. It wasn’t good. Wasn’t good on offense, that’s for sure. It was hard film to watch.”

Broncos Owner Feels Denver Will be ‘Different Team’ in 2023

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner was optimistic about the direction Denver is headed in while speaking to reporters at the annual owners meeting on March 28.

“One thing that we’re really confident in is that we’re going to take the right approach, and we will have the right expectations of our staff and our players,” Penner said. “We need the right culture, we have to set expectations, and we need accountability. I think with hiring Sean Payton, we’re teed up to be a very different team next year.”

Penner lauded Payton for his staff hires, noting that his coaching staff has “multiple dimensions” of diverse experience — i.e. from different coaching staffs, perspectives, etc.

“I think as a head coach, probably the most important thing you do is the staff that you hire,” Penner said. “Right away, he came in and he’s built a staff that’s diverse — and I mean diverse across multiple dimensions.”