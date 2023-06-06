Broncos’ Ben Powers Reveals Team’s 2023 Motto During OTAs

The Denver Broncos are in the middle of organized team activities as they continue to implement a new game plan under new head coach Sean Payton.

It turns out that Payton is also instilling new expectations within the team.

New Broncos signee and left guard Ben Powers spoke with the media in a June 2 press conference in which he wore a shirt reading: “Uncommon.” When asked about its meaning, Powers said the shirt holds significant value within the locker room — even during organized team activities.

“It means winning football in the National Football League is uncommon,” Powers said. “It’s hard to do – that’s why there’s not a lot of winners. There’s no there’s only one Super Bowl champ. It starts with winning, and that’s an uncommon thing and that’s exactly what we’re trying to be.”

Ben Powers on team’s “uncommon” slogan printed on their football shirts: “It means winning football in the National Football League is ‘uncommon.’ It’s hard to do. It’s why there’s not a lot of winners. There’s only one Super Bowl champ.” #9sports pic.twitter.com/xhxYehnB21 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 1, 2023

It’s likely the team’s values are changing with a new head coach at the helm – especially with Payton, who is also a previous Super Bowl winner with the New Orleans Saints. But Powers said it’s been difficult to assess the team’s ‘new culture’ so far – especially since just he arrived in Denver in mid-March.

“If I was here last year, then I could tell you kind of what’s changed,” Powers said in his presser. “But we’re still trying to figure out our culture.”

Signing with a new team is an evergreen ‘work in progress’ for any football player. But by signing a four-year, $52 million deal on March 13 (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport), Powers is ready to take the next step in his career.

Why Ben Powers Signed in Denver

A 2019 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Powers completed his fourth NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He became a free agent shortly after the team’s season ended in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Despite being a mid-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Powers had few opportunities to play games until 2021 and 2022. Across those two seasons, he started 29 games (appearing in 30), including all 17 games last year.

He became a free agent shortly after the Ravens’ season ended in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Powers said the Ravens likely moved on from him due to financial reasons.

“I don’t think they could afford me,” Powers said during his June 2 presser.

It wasn’t just money that impacted Powers’ decision, however. Earning game minutes was difficult for Powers, particularly early on during his Baltimore tenure.

Powers said a number of factors led to frustration in Baltimore, but he is ultimately happy with being a Bronco.

“Looking back on my NFL career – first four years – back then I’d tell you how mad and upset I am. I’m not playing, I’m not getting the opportunity – things aren’t going how I want them,” Powers said. “But standing right here in front of you all (the Denver media), it worked out exactly how it was supposed to.”

Where Does Ben Powers Fit Within Denver’s O-Line?

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been notoriously known to value offensive guard play in his offensive gameplay.

Powers said that was a key factor in him when testing the waters of free agency.

“That’s something I knew coming in here, and so that obviously influenced my decision,” Powers said.

Due to his breakout 2022 season (an 86.5 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus) as well as his contract, Powers is set to start at left offensive guard for the Broncos in 2023.

In terms of what the Broncos’ starting offensive line could look like in 2023, ESPN currently lists Bolles, Powers, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Quinn Meinerz and McGlinchey as the team’s starters.

The Broncos made it a priority to address offensive line this off-season by bringing in Powers. The former Oklahoma Sooner will make about $12.9 million annually, ranking third on the team among linemen behind left tackle Garrett Bolles ($14 million) right tackle Mike McGlinchey ($17.5 million).

Powers said his journey to reaching a substantial NFL contract has been a long time coming.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s come from under the radar, come from behind, no one’s been expecting me,” Powers said. “I’ve taken my opportunities and seized them and that’s something I take a lot of pride in in my game.”