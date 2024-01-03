Heisman Finalist Named ‘Ideal Option’ to Replace Russell Wilson in 2024

The Denver Broncos should be in the market for a new quarterback after benching Russell Wilson. Head coach Sean Payton will likely part ways with Wilson this offseason and move forward with his choice under center.

Heading into Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver has the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will Payton have the opportunity to select an “ideal option” at quarterback to replace Wilson?

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus examined perfect 2024 NFL Draft prospects for all 32 teams and named Oregon star Bo Nix a fit for the Broncos.

“With Russell Wilson now on the bench and on his way out of Denver, the Broncos need a new quarterback. The problem is, I can’t in all good conscience put Caleb Williams or Drake Maye here knowing how much it would take to move up that high in the draft. If they stay in the middle of the first round, where they are projected to pick, Nix would be an ideal option. Nix has legit NFL arm strength in both distance and velocity, as well as added mobility with his legs. He’s also the most experienced college quarterback of all time with 60 games as a starter. He and Sean Payton could work well together,” Sikkema wrote in his January 2 article.

Bo Nix Had a Stellar Second Act With the Oregon Ducks

Nix did not reach superstardom immediately, as his college career was at a crossroads after the 2021 season. After compiling a 21-13 record in 34 games across three seasons with the Auburn Tigers, the quarterback sought a change.

Ahead of the 2022 college football campaign, Nix transferred to the University of Oregon. The move immediately paid dividends as the transfer led the Ducks to a 10-3 record while throwing for 3,594 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Play

His 2023 season was a pure spectacle, as Nix had a legendary final season with Oregon.

Nix passed for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdown passes to just three interceptions as the Ducks went 12-2. The star tied a Fiesta Bowl record by throwing five touchdowns in his final collegiate game against the woefully overmatched Liberty Flames.

Play

The fifth-year starter was named First-team All-Pac-12, winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year for his historic year in Eugene.

Bo Nix's 2023-24 stats: -4,508 passing yards (Oregon record)

-45 passing touchdowns (Oregon record)

-77.4% completion percentage (NCAA record) What a way to go out 🦆 pic.twitter.com/SonfAm3Os9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2024

Nix was also a Heisman finalist, finishing third in the voting behind Michael Penix Jr. and eventual winner Jayden Daniels.

How Would Bo Nix Fit in Sean Payton’s Offense?

If Payton were to draft the Oregon product, the Broncos would immediately receive a wealth of experience.

Nix is the most experienced starting quarterback in NCAA history, with 61 career starts. The star will not be a typical run-of-the-mill rookie. Spending five years playing college football is typically unheard of by most aspiring first-round quarterbacks.

Experience matters at the pro level, along with accuracy. In 2023, Nix completed an NCAA-record 77.4% of his passes and his career completion percentage at Oregon was 74.9%.

Before transferring, Nix’s completion percentage at Auburn was only 59.4%. His improvements in accuracy rival Payton’s star pupil, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

During his 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Brees led the NFL in completion percentage six times. In seven of those years, Brees had completed at least 70% of his passes, including five straight seasons to end his career.

Before landing in New Orleans, he had completed 62.2% of his passes in five years with the then-San Diego Chargers. Under Payton’s guidance, Brees’ career completion percentage with the Saints jumped to 68.8%.

Nix has demonstrated the accuracy and drastic improvement needed to run Payton’s offense. While Wilson could not get the job done in Denver, might Nix fare better if drafted by the Broncos?