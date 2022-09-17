Ex-Broncos Starter Listed as Possible Fit for AFC Team

With teams in need of offensive tackle help, one former Denver Bronco has been connected and could be a possible fit for the New York Jets.

According to our good friend Matt Lombardo, the Jets are still actively looking for another veteran tackle despite signing Duane Brown back in August.

Since the Jets signed Brown to a two-year deal worth $22 million, Lombardo says, “Don’t expect the Jets to be in the market for the players at the top of the tackle market.”

Lombardo named former Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie as a name to keep an eye on.

“Massie has drawn interest from multiple teams, according to a league source familiar with the veteran’s situation. Massie is another lineman garnering significant interest.”

Last season, Massie was given a 70 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. On 796 snaps for Denver, Massie was penalized just once, but gave up five sacks.

“The Jets may need to strike quickly for the 33-year-old,” says Lombardo.

Denver Has Had RT Drama Again

There has been plenty of drama in Denver at the right tackle position since Orlando Franklin was forced to switch to left guard in 2014. Each year since then, the Broncos have had a right tackle carousel worse than their starting quarterback graphic that ESPN consistently showed during their broadcasts.

This offseason, Denver went out and signed tackles Billy Turner and Tom Compton to one-year deals to try and solidify the right side of the line for quarterback Russell Wilson. The only issue, they’ve both been injured.

Calvin Anderson who was third on the depth chart as a swing tackle, was supposed to be the next man up at right tackle, but instead news broke hours before kickoff that the Broncos were starting Cam Fleming at right tackle in week one.

Anderson had been taking all the reps with the first-string offense in training camp and preseason while Fleming was playing more with the second unit. The news came as a bit of a shock.

Injury Updates on the Offensive Line

Turner had a knee injury in the offseason that he had to rehab for most of training camp. Turner has been a full participant at practice this week, but the Broncos will go ahead and start Fleming at right tackle for the second straight week, according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It’s a little strange that Turner seems healthy and ready to go, but the coaches don’t seem comfortable in dressing him on game days right now.

Compton on the other hand has been dealing with a back injury and has started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. We’ll likely get an update on him after the fourth week of the season.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz was named the starter to open the season, but he suffered a hamstring injury midway through the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Meinerz has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Texans. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Meinerz could miss about four weeks.

Graham Glasgow will be the replacement for Meinerz moving forward.