Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Jr. Dies at 31

Around 1:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, December 22, it was announced on Ronnie Hillman’s Instagram page that the former Denver Broncos running back had died. He was just 31 years of age.

Some of Hillman’s former teammates, including Brandon Marshall and C.J Anderson, have already taken to social media to express their condolences.

Fly high bro 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/LMgm1fcrrp — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 22, 2022

It was reported in the afternoon on December 20, 2022, that Hillman was not doing well in hospice care Hillman was not doing well in hospice care. Former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe were talking about the situation and showing support for Hillman during this trying time.

According to the New York Post, Hillman was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in August and was receiving treatment for his illness.

Hillman will always be remembered for his career season in 2015 when the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50. Hillman finished the season with a career-high 863 yards rushing, seven touchdowns, and 111 yards receiving. Hillman had a two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers and had a season-best 117 yards rushing in the season finale against the San Diego Chargers.

Thoughts and prayers to Ronnie Hillman pic.twitter.com/xcAdNUgHQF — Eric L. Mitchell (@EricLMitchell) December 21, 2022

After being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL draft, Hillman was with the Broncos for four years and went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers.

Hillman’s family on Instagram said he passed surrounded by his family and friends. Everyone at Heavy on Broncos sends their deepest condolences to the Hillman family in a very difficult time. No. 23 will forever and always be a Denver Bronco.

