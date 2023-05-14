Broncos 2023 3rd-Round Pick Named 22nd-Best Selection by Draft Analyst

The Denver Broncos had one of the steals of the 2023 NFL draft, according to a top draft analyst.

Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, new Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders was the 22nd-best pick of April’s draft. The former Arkansas Razorback was the team’s second player chosen.

“There isn’t another linebacker with this diverse skill set in the draft, and Denver stole him at No. 67 overall,” Miller said.

The only linebacker ahead of Sanders on Miller’s list is Nolan Smith (No. 18). Smith was taken at No. 10 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the difference between Sanders and Smith – or any other linebacker drafted in 2023 – is versatility, according to Miller.

While most linebackers play inside or on the edge rushing quarterbacks, Sanders did it all. Miller said Sanders has proven he can also defend the run (103 tackles and three forced fumbles) and play pass coverage (five passes defended).

“Sanders brings a versatile skill set that helped him to 9.5 sacks last year while playing middle linebacker,” Miller said. “The Broncos will get him on the field early given his three-down skills, his length at 6-foot-5 and what he does as a pass-rusher coming off the edge.”

Miller initially had Sanders listed as the 39th-best draft prospect in his top 368 prospect rankings.

The Broncos’ Current Depth at Middle Linebacker

Sanders will provide valuable depth at the middle linebacker position — something the Broncos haven’t had much of in recent years.

Last year, Jonas Griffith started eight games until he was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Nov. 18 due to a foot injury he suffered in practice. That required Alex Singleton to step up in his absence.

And Singleton did just that. He made a career-high 163 tackles appearing in all 17 games (12 starts). As a result, the former Montana State Bobcat earned a three-year contract with the Broncos on March 16.

Now, Singleton and Josey Jewell (128 total tackles in 2022) are the team’s projected starters in the middle of the defense. Sanders and Griffith make up the second unit, with fourth-year linebacker Justin Strnad just behind.

In 33 career games (mostly serving on special teams), Strnad has notched 37 total tackles.

Drew Sanders Thriving During Broncos’ Rookie Minicamp

The Broncos’ rookie minicamp began on May 12 and is set to last until May 14. During these workouts, the team is hosting its five 2023 draft picks, undrafted free agents as well as rookie and veteran tryout players.

Sanders was active at Friday and Saturday’s sessions, even garnering media attention from 9News’ Mike Klis.

Sanders even got an interception against quarterback Ben DiNucci — the first DiNucci has thrown during the minicamp so far.

“It was a great play by Drew. It was a good break,” new head coach Sean Payton said of Sanders’ play.

Payton even joked about the interception and said it could impact DiNucci’s future.

“It was right in front of Greg Penner (who owns Walmart),” Payton said. “I was telling Greg before practice (that) this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben he [Penner] owns Walmart, and if it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting (job) at one of his stores.”

Denver will host veterans alongside rookies during full-team workouts, also known as organized team activities. OTAs are set for May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.