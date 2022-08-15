Broncos Add Pro Bowl Linebacker

After losing starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to a dislocated elbow, the Denver Broncos went out and signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert.

Denver hosted Schobert for a visit back on July 30th. Schobert appeared in 16 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers totaling up 112 tackles and knocked down six passes.

Previously Schobert spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and the Cleveland Browns before that. In 2017, the former Wisconsin Badger led the NFL in tackles which then led to Schobert getting a nod to his one and only Pro Bowl.

Schobert has never finished a season with less than 100 tackles over the past five seasons.

Denver waived offensive lineman Ben Braden to make room for Schobert.

Russell Wilson Makes NFL Top 100

It’s that time again as players from all across the NFL vote on their peers. This year, they weren’t so nice to newly acquired Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Last season, Wilson ranked No. 12. This year Wilson fell 49 spots all of the way to No. 61.

Wilson is joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the only players to make the list each of the last 10 years. It doesn’t look like that streak will be ending anytime soon.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward mentioned that he hates playing against Russell Wilson because he “plays backyard football.” Even Saints defensive end Cameron Jordon said, “Russell doesn’t actually need offensive linemen. He’s the best scrambler in the world.”

Wilson’s former wide receiver in Seattle D.K. Metcalf, praised the new Bronco, “He’s one the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game.”

Of the first 50 players revealed, Wilson was the fourth quarterback to be named. Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, and Derek Carr were all named before Denver’s gun-slinger. Kyler Murray was mentioned just four spots after Wilson.

Another member of the Broncos made the list as well. That’s safety Justin Simmons coming in at 81. Simmons was the second safety off the board after Ward was revealed at No. 96.

Injury Updates

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, pass rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner are coming off the PUP list today.

The Broncos signed both, Gregory and Turner, in the offseason, but they have yet to practice with the team in OTAs and training camp.

Gregory will practice today, but still be limited in what he can do after he had shoulder surgery in the offseason, per Klis.

Turner was sidelined with a knee scope.

Denver signed Gregory to a five-year $70 million deal. Gregory initially agreed to re-sign with the Cowboys, but after there was a hang-up in the contract, the pass rusher decided to take the Broncos’ offer instead.

Gregory has yet to complete a full season after he’s been suspended more than 50 games after he violated the league’s Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. Denver hopes he can take that leap to becoming an elite pass rusher opposite of Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb.

Turner signed a one-year deal with Denver back in March after spending the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Turner started in all 43 games that he appeared in with Green Bay. The 30-year-old right tackle can play multiple positions on the offensive line which makes him so valuable.

According to Pro Football Focus, Turner allowed just three sacks last season. While playing under head coach Nathaniel Hackett with the Packers, there’s a real chance Turner is your starting right tackle when Denver travels to Seattle to open the season.

Offensive tackle Tom Compton remains as the only player on the Active/PUP list for the Broncos.