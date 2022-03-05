Broncos Met with OT Prospect at the NFL Combine

The Denver Broncos kicked off their interviews at the NFL combine by meeting with several quarterback prospects. On Monday night, they scheduled interviews with Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral. In addition, they have met with Sam Howell and Kaleb Eleby.

The team will also explore their needs at other positions. According to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, the Broncos have already met with Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Raimann Is a Prospect to Watch

Raimann is a dark horse candidate for the Broncos with the ninth overall pick. He was one of the best offensive tackles in college football last season, despite only playing the position for two years.

Raimann had an overall PFF grade of 94.6, which was the third-highest grade among offensive tackles.

He is an excellent athlete, as well. Before moving to offensive tackle, Raimann played tight end at Central Michigan for two seasons recording 20 receptions.

The Broncos could also possibly draft him at the end of the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Raimann to be selected with the 29th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

The Broncos have two second-round picks (40th overall and 64th overall) and two third-round picks (75th overall and 96th overall). They could package a couple of picks to move up into the first round.

Right Tackle Is a Need for the Broncos

Right tackle is a big need for the Broncos. Veteran Bobby Massie was the starter last season, and he is set to hit free agency. Even if Massie is re-signed, the 32-year-old is likely not the team’s long-term answer.

Overall, the Broncos’ offensive line needs to improve. There has been a lot of discussion regarding the quarterback position, but the Broncos’ offensive line allowed the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL last season (28.2%). It is hard for any quarterback to thrive under those conditions.

Furthermore, the Broncos were 15th in the NFL in run block win rate. Although that is not terrible, it is not ideal for a team trying to compete.

There are reasons to be optimistic, though. Left tackle Garett Bolles was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, and he ended the season on a high note. After allowing five sacks in his first seven games, Bolles did not allow a sack for the remainder of the season.

In addition, the Broncos’ have many young interior offensive linemen. Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, and Lloyd Cushenberry III all have potential.

A great right tackle could really elevate this offensive line next season.

Solidifying the offensive line would alleviate some of the pressure on the team’s starting quarterback, and it would help maximize Javonte Williams and the running game.

This year’s offensive tackle class is headlined by North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwomu and Alabama’s Evan Neal, but it is highly unlikely that either player will be on the board for the Broncos at number nine.

Raimann could be a good fit for the Broncos, especially if they are able to acquire him late in the first round.