Broncos Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Vows ‘Revenge’ Against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have not had much success against the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. The Broncos are 0-12 against the Chiefs since 2016.

During that span, the Broncos have deployed six different starting quarterbacks (Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy Bridgewater).

Their last victory over the Chiefs came on September 17, 2015. Both teams looked vastly different back then.

Peyton Manning was still the Broncos quarterback, and he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were led by quarterback Alex Smith and running back Jamaal Charles on offense.

Chubb: “It’s a Revenge Tour”

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who has never beaten the Chiefs, spoke with Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post about the losing streak.

“It’s a Revenge Tour all year long,” said Chubb. “When you keep coming up short against a team, you get animosity for them.”

The Broncos will face off against the Chiefs twice this season. Their first meeting will be at home in Week 14. Then, they will play them on the road in Week 17.

Both of those games are relatively late in the season, and they could carry big playoff implications.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the Broncos can end their losing streak this season despite the recent history.

First of all, the Broncos actually came surprisingly close to snapping the streak last season. In their Week 18 matchup, the Broncos held a 21-20 lead over the Chiefs entering the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs came back and secured a 28-24 victory. Nevertheless, there were some positive takeaways. The Broncos’ run game was dominant. As a team, the Broncos rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, they held tight end Travis Kelce to 34 receiving yards.

Secondly, the Broncos have improved significantly this offseason by adding Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, and D.J. Jones. Conversely, the Chiefs lost two key pieces in wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

On paper, the Broncos have a great chance to find success against the Chiefs this season.

Chubb Spoke About Von Miller

Chubb also spoke to Kiszla about his former teammate Von Miller. Chubb said in high school that he wanted to be like Miller.

“When I was coming up in high school and college, he was my guy; he was the football player I wanted to be … When I got drafted by the Broncos and the first time I sat to him in a meeting room, it was scary crazy, because I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s Von Miller right there,’ even though I would never admit to him how impressed I was.”

Chubb said that he feels an “obligation” to Miller.

“Von is the gold standard of pass-rushing. And he wasn’t afraid to share his knowledge with me or anybody else on the team. So everybody that puts on a Broncos uniform and rushes the quarterback … we all, not just me, feel an obligation to Von.”