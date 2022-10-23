Broncos Receiving Trade Calls on Bradley Chubb and WRs: REPORT

With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 1st, teams need to start deciding if they’re buyers or sellers especially the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have received multiple inquiries about pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

Schefter also said, “Other teams have said the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders — if they make any trades at all.”

Denver is in a tough spot right now with a 2-4 record, but still have a chance to turn the season around to contend for the playoffs. The Broncos’ playoff chances are sitting at a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs entering their home game against the New York Jets, per FiveThirtyEight.com. A win against New York will put them over the 20 percent mark.

Denver will host the Jets and then travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars before they hit their bye week. There’s also a real chance that backup quarterback Brett Rypien will have to start both games because of Wilson’s partially torn hamstring, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

Chubb Would Bring Back the Most Compensation

In a perfect world, Denver would not want to trade any of their top starting players, but if the season gets worse, they might have to go ahead and make some moves for the future.

Denver currently has just five draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the offseason, the Broncos traded away their first and second-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

If the Broncos want to get the most value in return in a trade, they must trade a player like Chubb.

With Chubb off to the best start of his NFL career with 5.5 sacks this season, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher is playing on the final year of his fifth-year option. Battling injuries for most of his career, the Broncos haven’t been able to trust Chubb and give him a long-term deal yet.

As a rookie, Chubb went out and had the best year of his career. Totaling up 12 sacks and a combined 61 tackles, Chubb looked like Denver found themselves a superstar in the 2018 NFL Draft. Instead, Chubb hasn’t looked the same.

Combining for just 8.5 sacks over the next two years in 18 games, Chubb has struggled to find his rhythm because of his injury history.

In 2019, Chubb suffered a partially torn ACL which would sideline him for the rest of the season after just four games.

In 2021, Chubb missed 10 games after undergoing ankle surgery. Last season, Chubb didn’t record a single sack in the seven games he appeared in.

It’s unclear what Chubb’s draft compensation would be in a trade, but by playing in a contract year, a contending team could look at Chubb like a rental just like the Los Angeles Rams did last year with Von Miller.

If the Broncos decide to hold onto Chubb, they’ll have to decide if they want to place the franchise tag on him for close to $20 million for next season, let him walk in free agency, or sign him to a long-term deal.

If general manager George Paton doesn’t want to pay Chubb, it’s clear that Denver will need to trade him and get the best value in return.

Last year, Paton traded Miller for a second and third round pick.

Time to Trade Wilson’s Weapons?

Broncos wide receivers Jeudy and Hamler were the first and second-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft under former general manager John Elway.

Since then, Paton has slowly started moving away from Elway’s draft picks and molding the Denver roster into his own.

Jeudy and Hamler haven’t put up the production that the Broncos have hoped for. Denver thought of Jeudy as the top wide receiver in the 2020 draft class that included Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tee Higgins.

So far, Jeudy has performed the worst of those receivers. There was an excuse that Jeudy didn’t have an elite quarterback throwing him the ball unlike the other receivers. Now that Wilson is throwing him the ball, Jeudy’s numbers still haven’t been what Denver has hoped for.

In six games this season, the former Alabama receiver is averaging just 48.3 yards per game on 17 total receptions and has scored just two touchdowns.

Last season, Jeudy appeared in 10 games and didn’t score a single touchdown after scoring three in his rookie season.

Hamler on the other hand hasn’t performed well either. With hopes of being a “Tyreek Hill” type of player, Hamler scored three touchdowns as a rookie, but has yet to score this season.

Denver had planned on Hamler being a deep threat for their offense, but that hasn’t happened. Hamler has yet to average 30 yards per game in a season.

The former Penn St. standout did miss most of last season with a torn ACL and missed the entire offseason and most of training camp this year.

It’s unclear what Denver would be able to get in return for the two wide receivers, but it’s safe to say that they won’t get their first and second-round picks back.

Schefter also reported that the Broncos are thought to be open to trading tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Being one of the five tight ends on the roster, Okwuegbunam hasn’t gotten much playing time.

Catching just seven passes for 10 yards per reception this season, Okwuegbunam has been playing behind Andrew Beck and Eric Saubert.

Last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Okwuegbunam was not activated after Denver activated rookie tight end Greg Dulcich for his first game of his career.

In his first NFL game, Dulcich scored a touchdown which is already more than Okwuegbunam has scored this season. It’s clear that the tight end room is cluttered and it’s realistic that Okwuegbunam will be traded before the deadline.

Bottom line, Denver has a lot to think about before November 1st.