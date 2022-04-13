Ex-Broncos Coach Named XFL Head Coach: Report

Former Denver Broncos head coach Wade Phillips will serve as a head coach in the XFL in 2023. League owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia announced the league’s eight head coaches on ESPN’s “Get Up”.

On ESPN, the @XFL2023 just announced the league's 8 head coaches for its 2023 return to the field. They are: Wade Phillips

Bob Stoops

Terrell Buckley

Hines Ward

Rod Woodson

Reggie Barlow

Anthony Becht

Jim Haslett Owners @DanyGarciaCo and @TheRock are on @GetUpESPN now. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 13, 2022

Outside of Phillips, the list included many notable names. Former Defensive Player of the Year Rod Woodson obviously had a prolific playing career, as he was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and was a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. Woodson actually served as a coaching intern for the Broncos in 2014.

Former Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward will also get his first head coaching opportunity. Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets from 2019 to 2020.

Phillips’s Coaching History with the Broncos

Phillips was hired as the Broncos defensive coordinator in 1989, and he was successful right away. In Phillips’s first season, the Broncos’ defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

He was promoted to head coach in 1993. The Broncos finished with a 9-7 record and lost to the Los Angeles Raiders in the Wild Card round.

In 1994, Phillips led the Broncos to a 7-9 record. Following the season, he was fired.

Phillips returned to Denver in 2015, when he was hired as the defensive coordinator. Under Phillips, the Broncos’ defense gave up the fewest total yards in the NFL. The Broncos would go on to win Super Bowl 50.

In addition, Phillips was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Phillips returned for the 2016 season, but after the season, he left and joined the Los Angeles Rams.

The XFL will give Phillips his first head coaching opportunity, since 2013, when he was the interim head coach of the Houston Texans.

On Twitter, Phillips stated that he is “excited and “honored” to be selected.

So excited and honored to be picked as an XFL Head Coach. Great that XFL is back and so happy to be back myself! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) April 13, 2022

XFL Alumni in the NFL

The 2020 XFL season opened up NFL opportunities for some coaches and players. DC Defenders head coach Pep Hamilton was hired as the quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the XFL season. Hamilton is currently the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

There are many former XFL players in the NFL right now. After playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has started 15 games for the Washington Commanders.

Tight end Donald Parham was an XFL standout. He was third in the league in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns. Parham has played 27 games for the Chargers recording 30 receptions for 349 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback PJ Walker led the XFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Walker has appeared in nine games for the Carolina Panthers over the past two seasons.

Current Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson is another XFL alum. In 2020, Johnson was the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Wildcats. He led the league in passer rating (106.3).

Following the XFL, Johnson spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Jets, and Ravens. The Broncos signed Johnson to a one-year deal this offseason.