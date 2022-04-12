Broncos Considered ‘Best’ Landing Spot for Controversial Receiver

The Denver Broncos are considered the “best” landing spot for one of the most accomplished wide receivers in the NFL, according to one analyst.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the Broncos are the top landing spot for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown lasted played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season where he was last seen walking off in the middle of the team’s Week 17 game versus the New York Jets following a sideline spat with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

The Buccaneers released Brown shortly after the game.

Spielberger attributes Russell Wilson’s friendship with Brown as a reason for why the Broncos should consider adding the 33-year-old receiver.

“Russell Wilson attempted to recruit Brown to the Seattle Seahawks, and it’s possible that Seattle’s unwillingness to make the move — or at least similar moves over the years — played a minor role in Wilson’s decision to waive his no-trade clause and join the Denver Broncos,” says Spielberger.

Brown’s Production Remains Elite

Despite Brown’s rough history — he’s been released by three different teams in the past three seasons alone — his production on the field can’t be question. The veteran receiver caught 42 passes for 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns in just seven games played. For perspective, Brown averaged 77.9 receiving yards per game despite the fact he was technically the team’s No. 3 receiver after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Brown’s per game receiving yards average would have ranked eighth in the league had he played enough games.

Spielberger notes that Brown’s production and skill set could be the missing ingredient to pushing the Broncos over the top.

“Even with one of the league’s stronger wide receiver trios in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick already in the fold, Brown could be the final addition in an AFC West arms race that puts the Broncos’ offense over the top.” says Spielberger. “Despite Brown joining a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense already loaded with top-end weapons, his 90.3 receiving grade from 2020-21 ranked tied for fifth among wide receivers and his 2.40 yards per route run ranked seventh.”

Wilson Previously Tried to Recruit AB to Seahawks

As a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson previously tried to lobby for his former team to sign Brown as a free agent prior to his signing with the Buccaneers during the 2020 season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver.

“Antonio Brown, for example, he chose Tampa Bay over Seattle,” Silver said. “Seattle was absolutely in on trying to get Antonio Brown which Russell Wilson was urging. And they tried, and Antonio Brown said, ‘you know what? I want Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ and we know what happened next.”

When Wilson was asked about Brown in October of 2020 — just prior to his signing with the Buccaneers — the quarterback had glowing praise for the veteran receiver.

Via Lindsay Wisniewski of NBC Sports:

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most of his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Wilson said. “He came ready, and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to.”

The question is, would a team like the Broncos — or any team for that matter — be willing to give Brown another chance after he burned bridges with his fourth NFL team in as many years?

If the Broncos are content with their receiving core, there’s no reason to pursue a potential malcontent that could divide the locker room. But if Denver really wants to gain an advantage over their AFC West rivals, they could roll the dice and sign Brown.

There’s no question that Brown will produce when he’s on the field. But there’s major question marks on whether or not the Broncos are willing to take the risk for the potential reward.