Broncos Country Livid at Teddy Bridgewater for one Particular Play in Loss to Eagles

If there will ever be a play that’ll define the Denver Broncos‘ 2021 season, it just may be what starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did — or actually, didn’t do — in a lackluster home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, November 14.

Business Decision

As the Broncos were trying to close the gap in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the game still within reach, running back Melvin Gordon III fumbled on a 4th-and-1 attempt from the Eagles’ 22-yard line and the Broncos only down 20-13.

What happened next was the Broncos’ 2021 season in a nutshell.

DARIUS SLAY MADE A HOUSE CALL. 82 YARDS.

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1Ij278UtfV — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Philadelphia’s cornerback Darius Slay picked up the loose ball out of the pile and zigged-zagged 82 yards for the deflating touchdown.

The fumble itself will go down as one of the most soul-crushing plays in the Broncos’ 2021 season, but the way Bridgewater handled the tracking of Slay will be the unequivocal play of ignominy for Broncos’ football. Bridgewater pulling up on the tackle attempt will be a direct reflection of the lax behavior, lack of urgency, and lack of fundamentals that head coach Vic Fangio and staff have allowed.

Bridgewater was immediately crushed on Broncos Twitter — and rightfully so — as the rabid fanbase was in disbelief at what transpired from one of the team’s most respected leaders.

Cecil Lammey, of DenverFan.com, posted the perfect subtweet, acknowledging that Bridgewater’s backup, Drew Lock, would’ve gotten “crushed” had that been him.

every replay makes it worse. #BroncosCountry #Broncos @1043TheFan — Drew Lock would get CRUSHED for his play if he played like Teddy in this game, and this play…this play….just unforgivable. https://t.co/dG48g9hchf — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) November 15, 2021

The comments section of this tweet should be avoided at all costs by Bridgewater and any of his supporters, as the heat will certainly be turned on the quarterback throughout the week, as the Broncos head into their bye.

But more alarming is that the sequence all but sealed the Broncos’ fate, crushing any hope for a comeback. And looking at possible long-term ramifications, Gordon III’s fumble and the lack of effort by Bridgewater could provide a hangover which could also kill any positive belief within that Denver locker room that they’re worthy of competing for supremacy in a very crowded AFC West race, or at the very least, an AFC Wild Card berth.

About the only solace the Broncos (5-5) can take in such a soul-sucking defeat, is that the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) lost, and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) entered their November 14 Sunday-night primetime matchup each still within reach.

Lamest of Excuse

Perhaps Broncos Country wouldn’t be as harsh on the otherwise likeable Bridgewater if his reasoning for not attempting the tackle wasn’t so lame. When asked during his post-game appearance, Bridgewater wasn’t too convincing in his explanation.

#Broncos Bridgewater said he was trying to force the ball back inside. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/VkX8qPCobD — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 15, 2021

That’s the kind of reasoning that may eventually end up getting the veteran journeyman run out of Denver.

Bridgewater will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and with the Broncos set to have an exorbitant amount of money under the salary cap, general manager George Paton will be in prime position to make a power move and either be a major player in the free-agent market, make a major trade, or use the team’s immense draft capital to put together a 2022 draft-day package and go get one of college football’s top quarterback prospects.

Cam Newton can Relate

Once upon a time, Broncos Country and football critics abound had a tremendous time poking fun of Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton for his lack of enthusiasm on a momentum-swinging play.

Of course, that play was a lame fumble recovery attempt in Super Bowl 50 — a game the Broncos ended up dominating Newton, the reigning league MVP, and the Panthers, who were 15-1 in the regular season.

Newton, who later explained himself, still hasn’t lived down the way he let the ball — and Super Bowl — slip away. And while the Bridgewater play is obviously nowhere near the magnitude of Newton’s mishap, it will go down as momentous play in the Broncos’ 2021 season.

As Andrew Mason, of DNVR Sports tweeted, as good a guy as Bridgewater is, and despite being the best Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, the veteran may never live down this play.

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Broncos’ best QB since Peyton Manning and has done some good things over the course of the year, but his season is likely to be defined by pulling up on the fumble return. Whether it’s fair or not — that’s up to you. But that’s the NFL. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 15, 2021

