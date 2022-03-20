Broncos Restructure Courtland Sutton’s Contract, Create Cap Space: Report

The Denver Broncos made a move to free up some cap space. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Broncos have converted $10.5 million of wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s contract into a signing bonus, which will open up $7.875 million in cap space.

The Broncos have converted $10.5M of WR Courtland Sutton’s contract into a signing bonus, creating $7.875M in 2022 cap space. The Broncos have cleared nearly $12.5M in 2022 cap space over the past two days. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2022

On March 18, the Broncos restructured wide receiver Tim Patrick’s contract, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Source: WR Tim Patrick converted $6.9M of his roster bonus to signing bonus, a move that saves the Broncos roughly $4.6M in cap space.

Wherever it comes from, Patrick still gets $8.5M total this year. Broncos still need a CB or two, George Paton said, so this will help. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 18, 2022

Patrick’s restructure created $4.6 million in cap space. Between the two moves, the Broncos have now added nearly $12.5 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

The front office is freeing up room for a reason. So, what will their next move be?

The Broncos Are A Landing Spot for La’el Collins

The Broncos appear to be in the mix for free agent offensive tackle La’el Collins.

On March 17, Geoff Schwartz of Fox Sports reported that the Broncos were a possible landing spot for Collins.

I’m hearing Bengals and Broncos as possible spots for La’el Collins. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 17, 2022

In addition, edge rusher Randy Gregory tweeted that he is recruiting Collins.

I gotcha — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) March 19, 2022

Collins is a great, all-around offensive tackle. Last season, his PFF run block grade of 89.7 was the third-highest among all offensive tackles. In addition, Collins allowed only two sacks in 681 offensive snaps last season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a contender to sign Collins. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, Collins met with the Bengals, and he is set to meet with another unnamed team.

OT La’el Collins’ visit with the #Bengals has wrapped, sources say. He’s slated to visit at least one more team in the next two days. Cincy is still in play and will remain in communication with the former #Cowboys lineman. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2022

Could that team be the Broncos?

Right tackle was a big need for the Broncos entering the offseason, and they have already made two moves at the position. They re-signed Calvin Anderson, and they added veteran Tom Compton. Both Anderson and Compton are solid players, but Collins would elevate the Broncos’ offensive line to another level.

The Broncos Are Interested in Bringing Back Bryce Callahan and Kareem Jackson

At Randy Gregory’s introductory press conference on March 18, Broncos general manager George Paton said the team is interested in bringing back cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Kareem Jackson.

We’re talking to Kareem’s folks, as well as Bryce. We’d like both of them back.

On March 16, Jackson told Willie McGinest on NFL Total Access that he has been having conversations with the Broncos regarding a potential return.

“I didn’t have to call them because I’m right down the street from them, so I just walk down. We’ve been having conversations for the last couple of days, so I mean, I’m definitely looking forward to possibly going back to Denver. Like I said, they are definitely making a ton of moves to turn that roster into a winning roster, and to compete and win right now in that AFC West division. So, definitely excited for my opportunity right now and I definitely would love to go back to Denver.”

PFF projects Callahan will receive a contract worth $5 million per season, and they project Jackson will receive a contract worth $3.5 million per season.

So, the Broncos could simply be creating additional cap space to bring those two players back.