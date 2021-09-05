Broncos Courtland Sutton Ready to Regain Pro Bowl Form

Two years ago, Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton was considered a rising star in the NFL. He had just completed a Pro Bowl season in 2019 and was looking forward to stacking yet another accolades-worthy campaign, regardless of a global pandemic and an inexperienced signal caller in Drew Lock.

Then, Week 2 of the 2020 season happened, and just like that, Sutton’s season was done — and this after he had already missed the season opener due to a shoulder sprain. If the former SMU star felt some kind of way, it would’ve been understandable, but instead of sulking, Sutton attacked his rehab assignment and is now on pace to start the season opener against the New York Giants, September 12.

Knowing his Limits

The rehab was admittedly grueling and Sutton noted how stubborn he sometimes was during the process, but he is very grateful for the Broncos’ medical team for getting his reconstructed ACL back to where he feels he can be the same old Sutton.

“All of them have been great throughout this entire process,” Sutton said, a day before the Broncos were set to travel to Seattle and play the Seahawks in an August 21 exhibition. Sutton would have to wait an extra week to finally see his first — and only — preseason action, because the Seahawks play on turf and the Broncos play on natural grass. Denver would host the Los Angeles Rams a week later. “When they say ‘go,’ I go. When they say ‘whoa,’ I still go. I take it back a little bit, but I definitely listen to the people who know more about certain things than I do.”

His diligence — and patience — paid off, as Sutton was able to play in the Broncos’ preseason finale, a 17-12 win. It was that game that Sutton felt like he was finally back to his old self.

“It was nice,” Sutton said, following the Rams game. “[It was] one of the big things I wanted to do. I looked at it as part of my rehab — get in the game and go back and make game reps. You know, game plays. You can go out there and practice as hard as you want, but in the game, something is a little different. Being able to go out there and get those game reps, it was really nice and promising for sure.”

Timing is Everything Not only is Sutton’s rehab timing on pace for the Broncos’ season opener, but he also feels his personal timing with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is up to speed — a big deal, since Bridgewater will be Denver’s fifth different starting quarterback in as many seasons. While he’s still learning the nuances of playing with Bridgewater, Sutton says there’s no such hesitancy with the offense, because for the first time in his career, the Broncos are running the same offense for consecutive seasons. The 2020 season was marred by the pandemic and no real time for the offense to gel, as most everything was virtual learning, meaning the young offense (average age of 24) had very little time to get familiar with then-new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system. Zero reps equaled zero chance to fully mesh. But with another season under their belts, and Sutton back to near 100 percent, the wideout is confident that both he and the Broncos can make some noise in the AFC West. “I think for the entire offense, just being able to have that year underneath our belt [helps],” Sutton said of Shurmur’s scheme. “This year, being able to have the opportunity to work those routes and work those concepts and to play those certain concepts against multiple different defenses, so that we can know what we like and what we don’t like. I think all of that’s been really positive for us.”

And about that brace wrapped around his left knee?

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Sutton said prior to the Seahawks game. “The trainers did a good job of getting me the right brace. I don’t even think about it. It’s just there.” When it was time to finally play the Rams, Sutton was more than just there. He made an imprint on that game, likely easing Broncos Country, knowing there’s little doubt he’ll regain the WR1 status of which he once had. Sutton registered two catches for 27 yards, including a touchdown — his first score since December 2019. Pitch Count? While Sutton is optimistic and Broncos fans are optimistic, there’s still one opinion that matters most, head coach Vic Fangio. It’ll be up to coach’s discretion on how much action Sutton sees against the Giants, and judging by recent comments, Broncos Country may not see the full scope of what the wideout can do. Fangio noted that Sutton’s snaps will be “managed,” according to game flow.

“We have four good receivers and they’re all capable of playing,” Fangio explained following the September 1 practice. “The pitch count can be a little misleading at times. It’s more so how the drives are going. If we’re going three-and-out a bunch, he can play them all. If we can get some nice drives going, he’ll need some time off.”

Regardless of how many plays he sees, Sutton should still be an impact player and look more like the Pro Bowl caliber player of 2019 than a guy still rehabbing an injury.

Follow Tony Williams on Twitter: @TBone8