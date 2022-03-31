Ex-Broncos Wide Receiver Signs With Texans: Report

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. The Texans’ official Twitter account announced the move.

We signed free agent DaeSean Hamilton 😎 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 28, 2022

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Hamilton Was Buried On a Crowded Depth Chart

Hamilton was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

At Penn State, he was a productive slot receiver. As a senior, Hamilton recorded 53 receptions for 857 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hamilton’s leadership was also viewed as a strength. One anonymous AFC scout told NFL Network’s Lance Zierlien the following:

“In this job you deal with some really good guys and some not so good guys. He’s one of the best. I think he goes undrafted, but I also think football is going to be a very small part of what he accomplishes in his life.”

Unfortunately, Hamilton never emerged as a consistent playmaker for the Broncos. As a rookie, Hamilton hauled in 30 of his 45 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned three punts for 31 yards.

Hamilton took on a slightly larger role in his second season, as he played a career-high 653 offensive snaps. Still, Hamilton’s statistics remained at a similar level; he had 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown.

In 2020, Hamilton and quarterback Drew Lock struggled to get on the same page. Hamilton only caught 23 of his 44 targets. In addition, the Broncos’ quarterbacks threw three interceptions and recorded a passer rating of 60.1, when targeting Hamilton.

Hamilton suffered a torn ACL last offseason, and he missed the entire 2021 season. Prior to the injury, Hamilton was set to be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos are releasing WR DaeSean Hamilton today, per source. Hamilton is said to be fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last off-season. Hamilton was set to be traded to SF before his injury in 2021 and the former fourth-round pick is expected to draw interest. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The Broncos officially released him on March 8.

The Broncos have a crowded wide receiver depth chart at the moment. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler firmly ahead of Hamilton on the depth chart, he likely would have played a minimal role, if he returned.

Hamilton Is In a Better Position To Succeed In Houston

Hamilton should get an opportunity to play a significant role in Houston. The Texans needed to add some depth at the wide receiver position. After veteran Brandin Cooks and 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins, their depth chart is wide open.

The Texans relied heavily on Cooks last season. In 16 games, he was targeted 134 total times.

Cooks thrived in his expanded role; he had a career-high 90 receptions. His efficiency improved, as well. Cooks also posted career-highs in yards after catch (357) and broken tackles (five).

Collins showed some promising signs as a rookie. He had a total of 446 receiving yards, which was seventh among rookie wide receivers.

Collins has all the physical tools to be a great wide receiver. He stands at 6’4″, and he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Cooks and Collins are locked in as the Texans’ top two wide receivers, but the path is clear for Hamilton to emerge as the third option. Outside of Cooks and Collins, no Texans’ wide receiver reached 40 targets last season.

Hopefully, the former Bronco can make the most out of his opportunity.